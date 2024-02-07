Tiger Woods confirms participation in the 2024 Genesis Invitational - Reports

After quite some time, an official PGA Tour event will reportedly have Tiger Woods in the field. Fittingly, it will be in his own event, the Genesis Invitational.

According to a report from TWLegion on X (formerly Twitter) the legendary golfer is back in action.

It was previously speculated that Woods' major announcement that he teased on social media might have something to do with his next appearance. He has recovered from his surgery but hasn't competed on tour yet.

However, with his return date reportedly specified as February 12, five days from now, his confirmed participation in the event leaves the announcement to be something else, perhaps something even bigger.

Tiger Woods is finally back on the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods was not seen for several months after making the cut at The Masters in 2023 and having to withdraw due to injury. He made a comeback late last year and played in the Hero World Challenge.

Woods followed that up with an appearance with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship. Neither of those events were on the PGA Tour, though. He had yet to make his return there.

Woods stated when he first came back that he intended to compete in the bigger events on tour and do it once a month. That included the Majors, but it also included bigger events like the Genesis Invitational and the PLAYERS Championship.

Tiger Woods is returning for the Genesis Invitational

Those aren't Major championships, but they're big events that Woods planned to be involved with. Now that the Genesis Invitational is almost here, the 15-time Major winner has reportedly confirmed that he will participate in the event.

The event will take place next week following the WM Phoenix Open this weekend. For the first time in almost a year, an official golf tournament will reportedly feature Woods among its massive field.

The full field hasn't been announced, but it's extremely likely that all eyes will be on the legendary golfer for every shot on every hole for every round he plays.