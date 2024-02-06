Cryptic as ever, Tiger Woods has taken to social media to announce something. He kept the post extremely vague, but he promised something pretty significant in it. He has over six million followers, and all of them were just teased with something, but they certainly don't know what.

Woods said:

"The vision remains the same."

His post also had the date for February 12, which is less than a week away. Something big could be on the way soon. The legendary golfer has been making his way back to semi-regular competitions, and this could be a big step for whatever he has planned.

What could Tiger Woods be planning?

It is almost impossible to deduce what Tiger Woods is planning with his announcement. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait six days to find out what is happening on February 12, but it is almost assuredly going to be big news for the golf world.

While we can't predict, we can certainly speculate on what this might be. A number of things are happening with Woods and it could be related to any one of them. He could be inching closer to his next sponsor after the end of his Nike deal, and that could be announced on the 12th.

What's next for Tiger Woods?

It could be a collaboration with a big brand along those same lines. He still has sponsors, but his gear has always been Nike until now, so it would make sense for this to be a huge announcement that he wants all eyes on.

Furthermore, he and Rory McIlroy are still working towards getting their TGL league up and running. An unfortunate delay pushed the start of that project to January of 2025, but this could be an announcement regarding that league or its players.

He's unlikely to announce anything like leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf since he reportedly turned down a signing bonus of over $700 million when they were first getting started, but it could have something to do with his playing.

Tiger Woods has plans to compete once a month on tour, so this announcement could be something about his playing status at an upcoming event.