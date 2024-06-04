2024 Memorial Tournament: Odds and best bets explored

The Memorial Tournament is the next stop on the PGA Tour calendar in 2024. The field was completely defined this Monday and the websites specialized in forecasts have already released their picks for the event.

The field of the Memorial Tournament will feature the best players on the PGA Tour, so it is expected to be a high-level event. The field of 73 players is led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is also the favorite to win the event.

According to BetMGM, Scottie Scheffler has +350 odds to win his fifth tournament of the year at this event. Scheffler's chances are estimated to be much higher than the rest of the field, as shown by the fact that Rory McIlroy (+850) is the second best odds.

McIlroy will arrive at the Memorial Tournament after finishing in the Top 10s of the RBC Canadian Open and with two victories during the season.

Recent PGA Championship winner and current No. 2 in the World Rankings, Xander Schauffele, is the third player in terms of the options assigned to him to win the Memorial Tournament (+900). He is followed by Collin Morikawa (+1400) and Ludvig Aberg (+1600).

The defending champion, Viktor Hovland, is estimated at +1800 in terms of his chances of repeating his title. The Norwegian had a difficult start to the season, but looked very good at the PGA Championship, where he finished in the Top 5.

20 players with the best odds to win the 2024 Memorial Tournament

Here are the Top 20 of the Memorial Tournament field, according to their chances of winning the event (via BetMGM):

Scottie Scheffler (+350) Rory McIlroy (+850) Xander Schauffele (+900) Collin Morikawa (+1400) Ludvig Aberg (+1600) Viktor Hovland (+1800) Justin Thomas (+2500) Patrick Cantlay (+2500) Hideki Matsuyama (+3300) Tommy Fleetwood (+3300) Byeong Hun An (+4000) Jordan Spieth (+4000) Max Homa (+4000) Russell Henley (+4000) Sahith Theegala (+4000) Sam Burns (+4000) Wyndham Clark (+4000) Alex Noren (+4000) Corey Conners (+4000) Keegan Bradley (+4000)

The Memorial Tournament is the 7th Signature Event of the 2024 season, so it is limited field. However, it is one of only three such tournaments that will have a cut after 36 holes. The cut will be made by the Top 50 (plus ties), as well as by all players within 10 strokes of the leader.

The event is played at Muirfield Village Golf Club, a course designed by Jack Nickalus, who also serves as the tournament host. The purse is $20 million and the winner's share is $4 million.

The tournament serves as a prelude to the US Open to be played next weekend at Pinehurst. The vast majority of the field will also be present at the third Major of the season.