2024 Memorial Tournament sleeper picks: 4 names to watch at Muirfield ft. Will Zalatoris

With the 2024 RBC Canadian Cup reaching its conclusion, the 2024 Memorial Tournament is the next big event on the PGA Tour ahead of the U.S. Open. Set to take place from June 6 to 9, the Memorial Tournament will be played at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The tournament will feature some massive names like Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Scuaffele. However, apart from these names, there are also players who can surprise golf fans at the tournament. In this article, we will take a look at four such sleeper picks.

#1 Will Zalatoris is a sleeper pick at the 2024 Memorial Tournament

As per PGA Tour.com, Will Zalatoris' +7000 odds at the 2024 Memorial Tournament confirms his underdog status. The 2024 PGA Tour has been a season of mixed results for Zalatoris until now. While some tournaments have been extremely good for him, he has struggled to put up a good performance in others.

Zalatoris' best outing this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished T2 with a score of 66-70-65-69. While he missed the cut at The Players Championship, the 27-year-old had a decent showing at the 2024 Masters, where he finished T9 and impressed many.

#2 Justin Rose

Justin Rose has +550 odds to finish in the top 10 at the 2024 Memorial Tournament. This year on the PGA Tour, Rose hasn't experienced the best of results. However, the good thing is that he has missed the cut only twice on the PGA tour.

Apart from these missed cuts, Rose has managed to finish in the top 20 once and the top 10 once. His best result came at the recently concluded PGA Championship, where he finished T6 with an overall score of 70-67-64-69. It will be interesting to see if he can repeat similar heroics this week.

#3 Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore has +300 odds to finish in the top 20 at the 2024 Memorial Tournament. Until the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club, Moore was having a strong season as he made the cut in all the 13 events he had played in.

However, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Moore missed the cut for the first time this season. He carded 69-75 in the first two rounds which meant he couldn't move ahead in the competition. Moore's best result on the tour came when he finished T2 at The Genesis Invitational.

#4 Jackson Koivun

Jackson Koivun has +200 odds to finish in the top 30. However, the 2024 Memorial Tournament is special for Koivun because it's with this tournament that he will be making his PGA Tour debut. Due to his performances in the amateur circuit, there is plenty of hype around Koivun.

The young golfer is fresh off winning the NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2024 with the Auburn Tigers. Recently, Koivun was also felicitated with the Jack Niklaus Award. These accolades make him a player to watch out for.