2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Odds and best bets explored ft. Emiliano Grillo and Tony Finau 

The PGA TOUR heads south of the border this week to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta begins Thursday, February 22. There will be an estimated 144-player field and Tony Finau is returning to defend his 2023 Mexico Open title where he defeated John Rahm by 3 strokes.

There will be some stiff competition facing Finau this week, and one player that has garnered the attention of sports bettors is Emiliano Grillo. The 4-time PGA TOUR winner from Argentina has been a professional since 2011. His last win was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, but many are expecting Grillo to be making a run come Sunday afternoon.

Tony Finau and Emiliano Grillo outlook for the 2024 Mexico Open

The best player in the field this week at the 2024 Mexico Open is Tony Finau, according to betting experts around the golf world. With Finau poised to defend his championship win from 2023, he has opened at +650 odds to win again, clearly the favorite.

However, Emiliano Grillo has opened up at +2000 to take the trophy, which does provide a lot of value if you are looking to take advantage of some better odds. Although Grillo's short game hasn't been something to brag about so far this season, he did perform very well at the 2023 installment of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Grillo had a T5 finish in 2023 and many believe that if he tightens up his ball striking just a bit, he could take a charge up the leaderboard and be in contention on Sunday.

With the weather in Puerto Vallarta looking nothing short of spectacular, being aggressive and attacking flagsticks is mandatory to staying ahead of the pack. Expect Tony Finau and Emiliano Grillo to be in contention when the dust settles.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Round 1 tee times

Here you will find the tee sheet in its entirety for the first round of the 2024 Mexico Open (all times are in ET):

Groupings:

8:30 am - Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

8:41 am - Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

8:52 am - Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky

9:03 am - Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

9:14 am - Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

9:25 am - Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg

9:36 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley

9:47 am - Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins

9:58 am - Victor Perez, Alexander Bjork, Ben Sigel

10:09 am - Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald

10:20 am - Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales

1:15 pm - Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

1:26 pm - Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski

1:37 pm - Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

1:48 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

1:59 pm - Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

2:10 pm - James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

2:21 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles

2:32 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubon

2:43 pm - Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger

2:54 pm - Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz

3:05 pm - Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula