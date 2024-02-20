2024 Mexico Open: Expert picks explored

The 2024 Mexico Open kicks off on Thursday (February 22) and we can expect another great field as the PGA TOUR heads south of the border in its third installment of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. There will be an estimated 144-player field this year and the purse for this event will total $8.1 million.

A lot of big names will be taking the stage at the 2024 Mexico Open, one of those being Tony Finau. Coming off of a 19th place finish at the Genesis Invitational this past weekend, Finau will look to continue playing solid golf and find himself in contention on championship Sunday.

Players to focus on and why

As mentioned above, Tony Finau heads into the 2024 Mexico Open as one of the top-ranked players in the field. Not to mention that Finau won the 2023 Mexico Open and is coming back to defend his title. It is clear to see why Finau is a betting favorite this weekend. He mentioned during his press conference earlier this week how important fan interaction and participation are going to be for the returning champion. Watch below:

Another golfer who deserves betting attention heading into the 2024 Mexico Open is Nicolai Hojgaard. Achieving a T33 spot in the 2023 Mexico Open, this young Danish phenom, who is currently ranked 34th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), has already won on the DP World Tour and has his sights set on his first PGA TOUR win.

Many experts also have their eyes on Stephan Jaeger. This young German golfer has already had a rather impressive start to his 2024 PGA TOUR campaign. Carding a T-18 or better in 50% of his starts this year on the tour, Jaeger is poised to make waves near the beaches of Puerto Vallarta this weekend.

With very solid showings at the Farmers Insurance Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, the big-hitting Belgian by the name of Thomas Detry is going to be a golfer on a lot of people's radar this weekend at Vidanta. This will be Detry's first appearance at Vidanta but many experts believe that he is poised to make a run for the trophy.

Detry is a big hitter, and at this Greg Norman designed golf course, featuring some of the longest par 4's and 5's on the PGA TOUR, being a long hitter who finds fairways is going to open a lot of doors for opportunity.

Tee times are set to be released tomorrow.