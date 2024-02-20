Where is the 2024 Mexico Open being held? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Mexico Open will be held at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course from February 22 to 25. The golf course was designed by Australian golfer Greg Norman, who now serves as the CEO of LIV Golf. It is best known for its enriched natural habitat and picturesque lakeside view.
In 2022, Golf.Inc. Magazine presented the Renovation of the Year award to the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course. The course offers captivating views of the Sierra Madre mountains from every hole.
It's an 18-hole, 73-par golf course and approximately 7,286 yards long and entirely covered in paspalum grass. With its six lakes and fifty-five bunkers, it's a perfect golf course for championship competitions.
The Mexico Open is one of the oldest golf tournaments in the history of the game. It was started in 1944 and for the first 80 years, it was played at the Club de Golf Chapultepec and then became part of the Tour de las Americas, co-sanctioned by the Challenge Tour.
From 2008 to 2011, it was part of the Nationwide Tour and then officially became a part of the PGA Tour Latioamerica before moving to the PGA Tour in 2022.
Mexico Open venues over the years
The location of the Mexico Open has changed over time. It was hosted by Chapultepec, a golf club in Naucalpan, a neighborhood of Mexico City, from its inception in 1944 until 1960.
The following editions lacked a fixed location and were hosted on a variety of golf courses throughout the years, including La Hacienda, Chiluca, Bellavista, Tijuana, and Leon.
Vidanta Vallarta has been hosting the Mexico Open since 2022 when the tournament became part of the PGA Tour.
Here are the venues of the Mexico Open over the years:
- 1944: Chapultepec
- 1945: Chapultepec
- 1946: Chapultepec
- 1947: Chapultepec
- 1948: No tournament
- 1949: Chapultepec
- 1950: Chapultepec
- 1951: Chapultepec
- 1952: Mexicali
- 1953: Chapultepec
- 1954: La Hacienda
- 1955: Chapultepec
- 1956: Chapultepec
- 1957: Chapultepec
- 1958: Chapultepec
- 1959: Chapultepec
- 1960: Chapultepec
- 1961: México
- 1962: La Hacienda
- 1963: La Hacienda
- 1964: México
- 1965: Bellavista
- 1966: Monterrey
- 1967-69: No tournament
- 1970: Bellavista
- 1971: Bellavista
- 1972: No tournament
- 1973: Bellavista
- 1974: Bellavista
- 1975: Bellavista
- 1976: La Hacienda
- 1977: Chiluca
- 1978–79: No tournament
- 1980: Bellavista
- 1981: Chapultepec
- 1982: No tournament
- 1983: Tijuana
- 1984: Tijuana
- 1985–1989: No tournament
- 1990: La Hacienda
- 1991: Chapultepec
- 1992: La Hacienda
- 1993: La Hacienda
- 1994: México
- 1995: México
- 1996: México
- 1997: México
- 1998: México
- 1999: México
- 2000: México
- 2001: No tournament
- 2002: La Hacienda
- 2003: Moon Palace
- 2004: La Hacienda
- 2005: La Hacienda
- 2006: La Hacienda
- 2007: No tournament
- 2008: Tres Marias
- 2009: León
- 2010: León
- 2011: León
- 2012: León
- 2013: Mexico
- 2014: Chapultepec
- 2015: Aguascalientes
- 2016: Aguascalientes
- 2017: No tournament
- 2018: Tijuana
- 2019: Tijuana
- 2020: No tournament
- 2021: Estrella del Mar
- 2022: Vidanta Vallarta
- 2023: Vidanta Vallarta
- 2024: Vidanta Vallarta