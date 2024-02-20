Where is the 2024 Mexico Open being held? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Mexico Open will be held at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course from February 22 to 25. The golf course was designed by Australian golfer Greg Norman, who now serves as the CEO of LIV Golf. It is best known for its enriched natural habitat and picturesque lakeside view.

In 2022, Golf.Inc. Magazine presented the Renovation of the Year award to the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course. The course offers captivating views of the Sierra Madre mountains from every hole.

It's an 18-hole, 73-par golf course and approximately 7,286 yards long and entirely covered in paspalum grass. With its six lakes and fifty-five bunkers, it's a perfect golf course for championship competitions.

The Mexico Open is one of the oldest golf tournaments in the history of the game. It was started in 1944 and for the first 80 years, it was played at the Club de Golf Chapultepec and then became part of the Tour de las Americas, co-sanctioned by the Challenge Tour.

From 2008 to 2011, it was part of the Nationwide Tour and then officially became a part of the PGA Tour Latioamerica before moving to the PGA Tour in 2022.

Mexico Open venues over the years

The location of the Mexico Open has changed over time. It was hosted by Chapultepec, a golf club in Naucalpan, a neighborhood of Mexico City, from its inception in 1944 until 1960.

The following editions lacked a fixed location and were hosted on a variety of golf courses throughout the years, including La Hacienda, Chiluca, Bellavista, Tijuana, and Leon.

Vidanta Vallarta has been hosting the Mexico Open since 2022 when the tournament became part of the PGA Tour.

Here are the venues of the Mexico Open over the years:

1944: Chapultepec

1945: Chapultepec

1946: Chapultepec

1947: Chapultepec

1948: No tournament

1949: Chapultepec

1950: Chapultepec

1951: Chapultepec

1952: Mexicali

1953: Chapultepec

1954: La Hacienda

1955: Chapultepec

1956: Chapultepec

1957: Chapultepec

1958: Chapultepec

1959: Chapultepec

1960: Chapultepec

1961: México

1962: La Hacienda

1963: La Hacienda

1964: México

1965: Bellavista

1966: Monterrey

1967-69: No tournament

1970: Bellavista

1971: Bellavista

1972: No tournament

1973: Bellavista

1974: Bellavista

1975: Bellavista

1976: La Hacienda

1977: Chiluca

1978–79: No tournament

1980: Bellavista

1981: Chapultepec

1982: No tournament

1983: Tijuana

1984: Tijuana

1985–1989: No tournament

1990: La Hacienda

1991: Chapultepec

1992: La Hacienda

1993: La Hacienda

1994: México

1995: México

1996: México

1997: México

1998: México

1999: México

2000: México

2001: No tournament

2002: La Hacienda

2003: Moon Palace

2004: La Hacienda

2005: La Hacienda

2006: La Hacienda

2007: No tournament

2008: Tres Marias

2009: León

2010: León

2011: León

2012: León

2013: Mexico

2014: Chapultepec

2015: Aguascalientes

2016: Aguascalientes

2017: No tournament

2018: Tijuana

2019: Tijuana

2020: No tournament

2021: Estrella del Mar

2022: Vidanta Vallarta

2023: Vidanta Vallarta

2024: Vidanta Vallarta