Who is Stephan Jager? All you need to know about the German golfer making waves in the golfing world

German-origin golfer Stephan Jager is making all noise in the ongoing Wyndham Championship 2023. He started his campaign at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro with three consecutive birdies. As of writing, he stands in the T4 position on the leaderboard with a -3 score.

Incidentally, he turned professional in 2012 and has won six tournaments in the second tier of the Korn Ferry Tour till now. However, his last victory on the tour came in 2021, when he won the Emerald Coast Classic.

Stephan Jager at the Wyndham Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

Exploring Stephan Jager's life and career

Born on 30 May 1989, in Munich, West Germany, the 34-year-old professional golfer currently plays on the PGA Tour. He was born to Sophie and Klaus Jager and has a sister named Michaela.

Since his family is full of avid golfers, he started playing golf at the age of 10. He joined the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for his graduation. He played several years of collegiate golf and won four tournaments.

As an amateur, he was part of the European Boys' Team Championship in 2006 and European Amateur Team Championship in 2011, representing Germany.

Finally, in 2012, he decided to turn professional. Later on, in 2015, he played his first major tournament, the US Open. However, he missed the cut after two rounds of 74 and 80 scores.

After playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, he secured his first professional victory in 2016 when he won the Ellie Mae Classic after defeating Rhein Gibson by a huge margin of seven strokes.

Stephan Jager at the Emerald Coast Classic 2021 (via Getty Images)

Over the years, he won six tournaments on the same tour, which are as follows:

2016 - Ellie Mae Classic

2017 - BMW Charity Pro-Am

2017 - Rust-Oleum Championship

2018 - Knoxville Open

2020 - Albertsons Boise Open

2021 - Emerald Coast Classic

It was his consistent performance in 2017 on the Korn Ferry tour that earned him his PGA Tour card. However, Stephan Jager could not hold on to his card after he finished 161st on the FedEx Cup rankings.

Although he regained his card in the following year in 2019 after finishing top-25 of the Korn Ferry Tour rankings. He also went on to win the accolade of Player of the Year in the 2020-21 season on the same tour.

Over the years, Stephan Jager has competed in four major tournaments, specifically thrice in the US Open and once in the PGA Championship. However, he has not left a mark on those events.

Overall on the PGA Tour, he has finished four times in the top 10 and earned a total of $4,405,400. His best performance came in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022, where he finished fifth on the leaderboard