“We decided to be smart and there we go” - Thomas Detry faces setback at the Farmers Insurance Open as mishit leads to unexpected collapse

Thomas Detry's mishit in the third round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open led to an unexpected collapse for the Belgian golfer.

Detry has been playing some amazing golf at the PGA Tour event. He has been in terrific form. However, on Friday, January 26, he struggled with his game on the South Torrey Pines Golf Course's 18th hole.

Detry took a glancing shot on this 543-yard, 5-par hole, but the ball only went 293 yards. He attempted a second putt, but it was insufficient to get close to the hole. He took a third attempt using a sand wedge, and as he was getting close, a mishit caused the ball to travel backwards into the penalty area, making matters worse.

The 31-year-old golfer needed seven shots to complete the hole and finished one stroke over par, putting him two strokes behind leader Stephan Jaeger.

Following the third round of the tournament, Detry opened up about his mishit and said (via Golf.com):

“I hit an amazing drive; I drove it great on 18. I was just in between 3-wood, hybrid. It’s been a very long day. I think we played in 5 hours, 45 [minutes], I had a little bit of mud on the ball, the lie wasn’t perfect, light was starting to be — it was starting to be dark. There was a couple of different factors that were not in favor. Obviously short is a no-go. So we decided to be smart and there we go, I got punched in the face."

After the 18th hole, Detry sat on the course in dismay, putting his hands on his face. He was quite disappointed with his performance.

Thomas Detry on the 18th green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course (Image via Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Thomas Detry had a solo fourth place after the third round at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. Jaeger topped the leaderboard with a score of under 11. The final of the tournament is scheduled for January 27.

A look into Thomas Detry's performance at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Detry teed off at North Torrey Pines Golf Course on Wednesday, January 24. He had a smooth start to the game with a round of six-under-par 66. He shot four birdies on the front nine and three on the back, along with a bogey on the seventh, to score 6-under par.

For the second round, Detry played on the South Course and carded seven birdies with just three bogeys to score 4-under-68.

He did have a good start on Friday as well. Thomas Detry made two consecutive birdies on the second and third holes in the third round. He added a bogey on the ninth, followed by a birdie on the tenth.

Detry, however, struggled on the back nine. He made three bogeys, three birdies and one double bogey to score 1-over par 73. He finished with a total score of under 9.