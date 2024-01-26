Who is Thomas Detry’s caddie for his 2024 DP World Tour season? All you need to know

Thomas Detry is fully in contention for the title at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. After the first 54 holes, the Belgian is in T3 with a score of 10-under 134, just two strokes behind leader Stephan Jaeger.

Detry has been working with JP Fitzgerald on his bag since June 2022. Fitzgerald is a caddie with vast experience on professional tours and has assisted world golfing greats, including Rory McIlroy.

As is often the case, John Paul (JP) Fitzgerald had his own career as a golfer. As an amateur, he received a scholarship to leave his native Ireland to play collegiate golf in the United States with East Tennessee State University.

In his career as a caddie, JP Fitzgerald began working with Rory McIlroy in 2008, when the Northern Irishman was less than a year into his professional career. With Fitzgerald looking after his bag, McIlroy won 13 PGA Tour and eight DP World Tour tournaments, including the four Majors he has under his belt so far.

Fitzgerald and McIlroy worked together until 2016. Before he began working with Thomas Detry, JP Fitzgerald looked after the bag of Frenchman Victor Perez.

Thomas Detry has expressed being very pleased with JP Fitzgerald's work. At the end of 2022, Detry posted the following on the DP World Tour Blog:

"He [Fitzgerald] helped me change my mindset at tournaments. I had started to play defensive golf, scared of my results but I have since adopted a more aggressive approach. It’s really paying off."

Initially, Detry was working with Fitzgerald in Europe and with Barry Williams as a caddie in the United States. However, Fitzgerald quickly took over the full-time position.

How did Thomas Detry perform in the first two rounds of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open?

Thomas Detry had an excellent opening round at the North Course at Torrey Pines. His score was 66, with seven birdies and one bogey. The second round at the South Course was also good, as he scored 68, with seven birdies and three bogeys.

Detry enjoyed a very accurate game, hitting 30 of 36 greens in regulation (83.33%). His putting was also among the best in the tournament (1.67 per GIR). He is ranked first in birdies with 14.

Thomas Detry earned his PGA Tour card in 2023 through Q-School and re-validated it by finishing in the Top 125 of the FedEx Cup at the end of the season. He has played 43 tournaments at the highest level, with 33 cuts passed.

His main result so far has been finishing runner-up in the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In the same season, he finished in two other Top 10s. He also finished T13 at The Open Championship 2023.