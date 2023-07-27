5 favorites to win the 2023 Rookie of the Year honors

The PGA Tour is approaching the end of this season. With only two weeks left, the competition for Rookie of the Year is still ongoing. Golfers who joined the PGA Tour in 2022 at the start of the season are eligible to receive the prestigious award based on their performance during the season.

Over the years, golfers including Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Scottie Scheffler, and Will Zalatoris earned the award. Cameron Young won the Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year) last year, and a lot of talented players are vying for the award this year.

Here are the top five favorite golfers who can win the 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

#1 Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Montgomery (Image via Getty)

Taylor Montgomery, who has only won one professional event in his career, is a frontrunner for this year's Arnold Palmer Award. He began his PGA Tour career by finishing third at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, which was his best finish of the season.

Montgomery had a fantastic start to his Tour career but suffered in his last few tournaments. He failed to make the cut at the 2023 US Open, the John Deere Classic, and the Genesis Scottish Open.

#2 Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry (Image via Getty)

Thomas Detry turned professional in 2016. Before joining the PGA Tour last year, he competed on the Challenge Tour.

Detry has been consistent with his game all season and is the favorite to earn Rookie of the Year.

He began the new year by finishing in the 23rd position at The American Express. He had only missed the cut four times since the start of the year and finished 13th at The Open Championship last week.

#3 Eric Cole

Eric Cole (Image via Getty)

Eric Cole qualified for the PGA Tour after coming third in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Throughout the season, he had performed admirably.

Cole began the new year by competing at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing T61. He has missed the cut six times since the start of 2023, with his best finish being P2 at the 2023 Honda Classic earlier this year.

#4 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Getty)

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg has had a remarkable year playing on the Tour. He started competing on the PGA Tour dating back to the beginning of 2023.

He played at the Dubai Desert Classic, finishing in 70th place. He has only missed the cut at the Scottish Open and recorded his best finish in fourth position at the 2023 John Deere Classic.

The 23-year-old is consistent with his performance and is one of the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

#5 Vincent Norrman

Vincent Norrman (Image via Getty)

Vincent Norrman did not have a great start to his Tour career. He missed the cut in five back-to-back events in 2022. However, he had played some really well golf since the beginning of 2023 and won the Barbasol Championship earlier this month.