Who won 2023 Barbasol Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Vincent Norrman edged past Nathan Kimsey in the playoff on Sunday, July 17, to win the Barbasol Championship 2023. This is Kimsey's first PGA Tour victory.

Kimsey, who made his PGA Tour debut with this event, fired a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Keene Trace to aggregate at 22-under after 72 holes. Norrman made seven birdies and lipped in one bogey on the last hole of the final round of 6-under 66 to take it to the extra hole.

In the sudden-death playoff, Norrman made a par putt to beat Kimsey and claim the Barbasol Championship title. He bagged $684,000 and earned 300 FedEx Cup points for his first PGA Tour win.

Norrman was quoted as saying via ESPN:

"I don't think I can process this for a while. I'm lost for words,"

Trevor Cone posted a 4-under 68 to finish joint third alongside Adrian Saddier, who shot 66 on Sunday.

Lucas Glover finished in solo fifth at 20 under after shooting 68 on the final day at the Barbasol Championship 2023. This is his third straight top 10, and his Sunday round was the 12th straight round in the 60s.

While Taylor Pendrith finished sixth at 19-under, Daniel Brown and Grayson Murray finished T7 at 18-under. Akshay Bhatia, David Ravetto, Alexander Levy, and Masahiro Kawamura ended in joint ninth place at 17-under.

The final leaderboard for the 2023 Barbasol Championship explored

Nathan Kimsey plays a third shot on the 18th hole during the sudden-death playoff against Vincent Norrman at the 2023 Barbasol Championship

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Barbasol Championship:

1. Vincent Norrman: 22

2. Nathan Kimsey: -22

T3 Trevor Cone: -21

T3 Adrien Saddier: -21

5. Lucas Glover: -20

6. Taylor Pendrith: -19

T7. Daniel Brown: -18

T7. Grayson Murray: -18

T9. Doc Redman: -17

T9. Akshay Bhatia: -17

T9. David Ravetto: -17

T9. Alexander Levy: -17

T9. Masahiro Kawamura: -17

T14. Ryan Moore: -16

T14. Marcus Kinhult: -16

T16. Cameron Percy: -15

T16. Ryan Armour: -15

T16. Tommy Gainey-15

T16. Jayden Schaper: -15

T16. Christoffer Bring: -15

T16. Louis de Jager: -15

T16. Adam Long: -15

T16. MJ Daffue: -15

T24. Wesley Bryan: -14

T24. Jason Dufner: -14

T24. Ryan Brehm: -14

T24. JC Ritchie: -14

T28. Kramer Hickok: -13

T28. Henrik Norlander: -13

T30. Chris Nido: -12

T30. William McGirt: -12

T30. Angel Hidalgo Portillo: -12

T33. John Axelsen: -11

T33. Andrew Novak: -11

T33. Brice Garnett: -11

T33. Brian Stuard: -11

T33. Russell Knox: -11

T33. Tyson Alexander: -11

T33. Niklas Nrgaard: -11

T40. Tano Goya: -10

T40. Jason Scrivener: -10

T40. Bo Hoag: -10

T40. Kelly Kraft: -10

T44. Chad Ramey: -9

T44. Alejandro Del Rey: -9

T44. Scott Harrington: -9

T44. Kevin Tway: -9

T44. Matti Schmid: -9

T44. Bo Van Pelt: -9

T44. Zecheng Dou: -9

T44. Justin Lower: -9

T52. Clément Sordet: -8

T52. Max McGreevy: -8

T52. Ted Potter, Jr.: -8

T52. Mikael Lindberg: -8

T52. Peter Malnati: -8

T52. Cody Gribble: -8

T58. Aaron Cockerill: -7

T58. Ryo Hisatsune: -7

T58. David Ford (a): -7

T58. Richy Werenski: -7

T62. Johannes Veerman: -6

T62. Patton Kizzire: -6

T62. Michael Gligic: -6

T62. Martin Trainer: -6

66. Greg Chalmers: -5

67. Sung Kang: -2