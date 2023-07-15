Golf
“Ten years of fighting” - Lucas Glover on finding a potential remedy for the worst yip of all time

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 15, 2023 11:28 GMT
Lucas Glover (Image via Getty)

Lucas Glover has been dealing with Yips for over a decade. The American golfer has been battling the ailment that has hampered his putting game. He did, however, discover a possible solution to his predicament.

Glover improved his game after including a new broomstick putter in his bag. He utilized the putter during the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has subsequently finished in the top 10 at PGA Tour events, including this week's Barbasol Championship, where he holds the lead after two rounds.

According to MayoClinic:

“The yips are involuntary wrist spasms that occur most commonly when golfers are trying to putt."

Yips could have a negative impact on players' games. However, it appears that Lucas Glover's solution is helping him.

During an interview during the Barbasol Championship, Glover stated:

“Ten years of fighting the legit just yips."

He went on to talk about the new putter that helped him to improve his game:

"Yes, that’s the root of it, for sure. Just got confidence in the putting and making some of those midrange putts and very comfortable over the short ones again.
“I got to a point with putting, I needed a whole new — basically a whole new brain function, a whole new method. … I had two weeks off before Memorial and just ordered [a new putter] and taught myself how to use it and been kind of sticking to that.
“It’s been fun to teach myself something in the game I’ve been doing for literally 40 years.”

Following the second round of the Barbasol Championship, Lucas Glover maintained a two-stroke lead in the tournament.

A quick recap of Lucas Glover's performance this season

Lucas Glover at the Barbasol Championship - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Lucas Glover's 2023 season got off to a difficult start. After missing the cut in his first three competitions, the golfer finally got a chance to develop after finishing 51st at the 2023 The Players Championship.

He missed the cut in a few tournaments prior to the Rocket Mortgage, but his game improved with his new putter.

Here are the results of all the events Lucas Glover participated in in 2023:

Sony Open

  • Date: January 12-15, 2023
  • Position: Missed the Cut

The American Express

  • Date: January 19-22, 2023
  • Position: Missed the Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Date: February 2-6, 2023
  • Position: Missed the Cut

Phoenix Open

  • Date: February 9-12,2023
  • Position: T39

Genesis Open

  • Date: February 16-19, 2023
  • Position: Missed the Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Date: March 2-5, 2023
  • Position: Missed the cut

The Players Championship

  • Date: March 9-12,2023
  • Position: T51

Valspar Championship

  • Date: March 16-19, 2023
  • Position: T36

Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 30-April 2, 2023
  • Position: 45

RBC Heritage

  • Date: April 13-16, 2023
  • Position: Missed the Cut

Mexico Championship

  • Date: April 27-30, 2023
  • Position: Misses the cut

Wells Fargo Championship

  • Date: May 4-7, 2023
  • Position: Misses the cut

AT&T Bryon Nelson

  • Date: May 11-14, 2023
  • Position: T79

Memorial Tournament

  • Date: June 1-4,2023
  • Position: Missed the cut

Canadian Open

  • Date: June 8-11, 2023
  • Position: T20

Travelers Championship

  • Date: June 22-25, 2023
  • Position: Missed the cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: June 29-July 2,2023
  • Position: T4

John Deere Classic

  • Date: Jul 6–9, 2023
  • Position: T6
