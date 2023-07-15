“Ten years of fighting” - Lucas Glover on finding a potential remedy for the worst yip of all time

Lucas Glover has been dealing with Yips for over a decade. The American golfer has been battling the ailment that has hampered his putting game. He did, however, discover a possible solution to his predicament.
Glover improved his game after including a new broomstick putter in his bag. He utilized the putter during the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has subsequently finished in the top 10 at PGA Tour events, including this week's Barbasol Championship, where he holds the lead after two rounds.
According to MayoClinic:
“The yips are involuntary wrist spasms that occur most commonly when golfers are trying to putt."
Yips could have a negative impact on players' games. However, it appears that Lucas Glover's solution is helping him.
During an interview during the Barbasol Championship, Glover stated:
“Ten years of fighting the legit just yips."
He went on to talk about the new putter that helped him to improve his game:
"Yes, that’s the root of it, for sure. Just got confidence in the putting and making some of those midrange putts and very comfortable over the short ones again.
“I got to a point with putting, I needed a whole new — basically a whole new brain function, a whole new method. … I had two weeks off before Memorial and just ordered [a new putter] and taught myself how to use it and been kind of sticking to that.
“It’s been fun to teach myself something in the game I’ve been doing for literally 40 years.”
Following the second round of the Barbasol Championship, Lucas Glover maintained a two-stroke lead in the tournament.
A quick recap of Lucas Glover's performance this season
Lucas Glover's 2023 season got off to a difficult start. After missing the cut in his first three competitions, the golfer finally got a chance to develop after finishing 51st at the 2023 The Players Championship.
He missed the cut in a few tournaments prior to the Rocket Mortgage, but his game improved with his new putter.
Here are the results of all the events Lucas Glover participated in in 2023:
Sony Open
- Date: January 12-15, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
The American Express
- Date: January 19-22, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Date: February 2-6, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
Phoenix Open
- Date: February 9-12,2023
- Position: T39
Genesis Open
- Date: February 16-19, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Date: March 2-5, 2023
- Position: Missed the cut
The Players Championship
- Date: March 9-12,2023
- Position: T51
Valspar Championship
- Date: March 16-19, 2023
- Position: T36
Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 30-April 2, 2023
- Position: 45
RBC Heritage
- Date: April 13-16, 2023
- Position: Missed the Cut
Mexico Championship
- Date: April 27-30, 2023
- Position: Misses the cut
Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 4-7, 2023
- Position: Misses the cut
AT&T Bryon Nelson
- Date: May 11-14, 2023
- Position: T79
Memorial Tournament
- Date: June 1-4,2023
- Position: Missed the cut
Canadian Open
- Date: June 8-11, 2023
- Position: T20
Travelers Championship
- Date: June 22-25, 2023
- Position: Missed the cut
Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: June 29-July 2,2023
- Position: T4
John Deere Classic
- Date: Jul 6–9, 2023
- Position: T6