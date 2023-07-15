“Ten years of fighting” - Lucas Glover on finding a potential remedy for the worst yip of all time

Lucas Glover has been dealing with Yips for over a decade. The American golfer has been battling the ailment that has hampered his putting game. He did, however, discover a possible solution to his predicament.

Glover improved his game after including a new broomstick putter in his bag. He utilized the putter during the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has subsequently finished in the top 10 at PGA Tour events, including this week's Barbasol Championship, where he holds the lead after two rounds.

According to MayoClinic:

“The yips are involuntary wrist spasms that occur most commonly when golfers are trying to putt."

Yips could have a negative impact on players' games. However, it appears that Lucas Glover's solution is helping him.

During an interview during the Barbasol Championship, Glover stated:

“Ten years of fighting the legit just yips."

He went on to talk about the new putter that helped him to improve his game:

"Yes, that’s the root of it, for sure. Just got confidence in the putting and making some of those midrange putts and very comfortable over the short ones again.

“I got to a point with putting, I needed a whole new — basically a whole new brain function, a whole new method. … I had two weeks off before Memorial and just ordered [a new putter] and taught myself how to use it and been kind of sticking to that.

“It’s been fun to teach myself something in the game I’ve been doing for literally 40 years.”

Following the second round of the Barbasol Championship, Lucas Glover maintained a two-stroke lead in the tournament.

A quick recap of Lucas Glover's performance this season

Lucas Glover at the Barbasol Championship - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Lucas Glover's 2023 season got off to a difficult start. After missing the cut in his first three competitions, the golfer finally got a chance to develop after finishing 51st at the 2023 The Players Championship.

He missed the cut in a few tournaments prior to the Rocket Mortgage, but his game improved with his new putter.

Here are the results of all the events Lucas Glover participated in in 2023:

Sony Open

Date: January 12-15, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

The American Express

Date: January 19-22, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Date: February 2-6, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

Phoenix Open

Date: February 9-12,2023

Position: T39

Genesis Open

Date: February 16-19, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Date: March 2-5, 2023

Position: Missed the cut

The Players Championship

Date: March 9-12,2023

Position: T51

Valspar Championship

Date: March 16-19, 2023

Position: T36

Valero Texas Open

Date: March 30-April 2, 2023

Position: 45

RBC Heritage

Date: April 13-16, 2023

Position: Missed the Cut

Mexico Championship

Date: April 27-30, 2023

Position: Misses the cut

Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 4-7, 2023

Position: Misses the cut

AT&T Bryon Nelson

Date: May 11-14, 2023

Position: T79

Memorial Tournament

Date: June 1-4,2023

Position: Missed the cut

Canadian Open

Date: June 8-11, 2023

Position: T20

Travelers Championship

Date: June 22-25, 2023

Position: Missed the cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: June 29-July 2,2023

Position: T4

John Deere Classic

Date: Jul 6–9, 2023

Position: T6