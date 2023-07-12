Barbasol Championship 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The Barbasol Championship will be held on the Champion Trace Course at Keene Trace Golf Club from July 13 to July 16. The tournament, which is one of the most entertaining events on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, guarantees great golf action and fierce rivalries among the top players from across the world.

Everything you need to know about watching the Barbasol Championship, including the TV schedule, streaming options, radio coverage, and more, is right here.

This tournament has a significant purse of $3,800,000, drawing some of the sport's best players. Fans will expect four days of spectacular golf as the competitors compete for the coveted crown.

How to watch the Barbasol Championship 2023

Beginning on Thursday, July 13, golfers and sports fans alike will not want to miss a single second of the Barbasol Championship 2023. The competition will be aired live on different platforms, giving spectators multiple ways to catch all of the action.

Peacock, NBC Sports, and Golf Channel are the key channels for watching the tournament.

While the tournament will be broadcast on NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Peacock stands out as a great alternative because of its affordable prices and user-friendly streaming choices.

TV Schedule

Peacock offers a variety of subscription programs, including a free trial that allows users to watch the tournament for free. Furthermore, users have the option to sign up for a premium plan or cancel their Peacock TV subscription at any time.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Thursday, July 13

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Golf Channel Broadcast (LIVE, ET).

Friday, July 14

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Golf Channel Broadcast (LIVE, ET).

Saturday, July 15

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Golf Channel Broadcast (LIVE, ET).

Sunday, July 16

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Golf Channel Broadcast (LIVE, ET).

Barbasol Championship 2023: Radio

ESPN Sports Radio 1300 AM/92.5 FM has been named the Barbasol Championship's official radio partner. A trusted source for sports news and commentary, ESPN Sports Radio will provide extensive coverage of the tournament, bringing the excitement of the tournament to listeners around the region.

Throughout the event, golf fans can listen to 1300 AM or 92.5 FM for live updates, commentary, player interviews, and in-depth insights. With ESPN Sports Radio on board, fans can stay up to date on the action even if they are on the go or unable to watch the tournament on television.

