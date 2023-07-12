Barbasol Championship 2023 Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The Barbasol Championship 2023 will get underway on Thursday, July 13, at the gorgeous Keene Trace Golf Club's Champion Trace Course. As the players fine-tune their swings and prepare for the task ahead, golf fans across the world await the tee times and pairings for Thursday's action.

With a $3,800,000 purse on offer, the tournament promises tough competition and spectacular moments as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour combine in this enthralling battle.

The Barbasol Championship, which will take place over four days from July 13 to July 16, provides a platform for seasoned veterans and rising stars to demonstrate their skills and compete for victory.

The Barbasol Championship 2023 is about to begin, and the golf world is bracing itself for four days of nail-biting action, breathtaking moments, and the crowning of a new champion.

Who will start the tee at Barbasol Championship?

The Barbasol Championship 2023 is off to a thrilling start with the release of the first tee times. Ryan Armour and Jason Dufner will begin their first round from the first tee at 6:45 a.m. ET. With their skill and expertise, these seasoned professionals will undoubtedly set the tone for the competition.

Simultaneously, Peter Malnati, Ted Potter Jr., and Clement Sordet will begin their search for success on the 10th tee. This trio of golfers will traverse the difficult back nine, demonstrating their skills and attempting to make an early impact on the scoreboard.

Thursday tee times and pairings: Barbasol Championship

(All-time ET)

Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Andrew Landry will start their tee at 7:18 a.m. ET. This grouping brings together three seasoned golfers who have had strong PGA Tour performances.

Robert Streb is a PGA Tour winner who is recognized for his consistency. Richy Werenski, a budding star, won his first PGA Tour title in 2020. Andrew Landry, a previous winner of The American Express event, gives this pairing an extra competitive edge.

On the other hand, Tyler Duncan, Chad Ramey, and Cameron Champ will start at 7:29 AM ET.

Tyler Duncan, who won his first PGA Tour title in 2019, has both skill and promise. Chad Ramey, a collegiate standout, is hungry to make his name in professional golf. Cameron Champ, a youthful and powerful hitter, has already won many PGA Tour tournaments, demonstrating his enormous potential to compete in any competition.

Here are the tee timing for Thursday

Section Time Players 1st tee 6:45 AM ET Ryan Armour, Jason Dufner 6:56 AM ET Brice Garnett, J.J. Henry 7:07 AM ET D.A. Points, Ryan Moore 7:18 AM ET Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry 7:29 AM ET Wesley Bryan, Andrew Wilson, Ben Crane 7:40 AM ET Ryuji Imada, Omar Uresti 7:51 AM ET Austin Cook, Greg Chalmers 8:02 AM ET Kevin Tway, Masahiro Kawamura, Satoshi Kodaira 8:13 AM ET Scott Brown, Patton Kizzire, John Parry 8:24 AM ET D.J. Trahan, MJ Daffue 8:35 AM ET JC Ritchie, Bo Hoag, Geoff Ogilvy 8:46 AM ET Augusto Nunez, Brandon Matthews 8:57 AM ET Jesse Mueller, Wes Homan, Maxwell Moldovan 12:10 PM ET Aaron Cockerill, David Hearn, Kyle Stanley 12:21 PM ET Paul Haley, Austin Smotherman 12:32 PM ET Adam Long, Cameron Percy 12:43 PM ET Russell Knox, Doc Redman 12:54 PM ET Taylor Pendrith, Peter Kuest, Lucas Glover, Lucas Glover, 1:05 PM ET Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 1:16 PM ET Matthias Schwab, Jason Scrivener, Andrew Novak 1:27 PM ET James Morrison, Kramer Hickok, Bo Van Pelt 1:38 PM ET Tyson Alexander, Andy Sullivan, Alexander Levy 1:49 PM ET Vincent Norrman, Christoffer Bring 2:00 PM ET Josh Teater, Chip McDaniel, Matthias Schmid 2:11 PM ET Kyle Westmoreland, Kevin Roy, Stephen Stallings Jr. 2:22 PM ET Akshay Bhatia Hole 10 6:45 AM ET Peter Malnati, Ted Potter Jr., Clement Sordet 6:56 AM ET Niklas Norgaard Moeller, Jonathan Byrd, Seung-Yul Noh 7:07 AM ET Brian Davis, Julien Guerrier, Sean O’Hair 7:18 AM ET Vincent Whaley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Harry Higgs 7:29 AM ET Tyler Duncan, Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Chad Ramey, Daniel Chopra 7:40 AM ET Kevin Streelman, Kevin Streelman, Jonas Blixt, Grayson Murray, Grayson Murray, 7:51 AM ET Atiwit Janewattanano, Soren Kjeldsen, Max McGreevy 8:02 AM ET Ryan Gerard, Ryo Hisatsune, Marcus Helligkilde 8:13 AM ET Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, John Catlin, Kevin Chappell 8:24 AM ET Henry Lebioda, Cody Gribble 8:35 AM ET Carl Yuan, Marcus Kinhult, Jens Dantorp 8:46 AM ET Estanislao Goya, Sung-Hoon Kang, 8:57 AM ET Jeff Overton 12:10 PM ET Nick Watney, James Hahn, Darius Van Driel 12:21 PM ET Chris Stroud, Derek Ernst 12:32 PM ET Santiago Tarrio, Scott Piercy, Derek Lamely 12:43 PM ET Matt Every, Troy Merritt, Ryan Brehm, Troy Merritt, Jim Herman 12:54 PM ET Angel Hidalgo, Robert Garrigus, William McGirt 1:05 PM ET Martin Trainer, Richard Johnson 1:16 PM ET Deon Germishuys, Brian Stuard, Thomas Aiken 1:27 PM ET Tommy Gainey, Kevin Stadler, Bryce Easton 1:38 PM ET Sang-Moon Bae, Ricky Barnes 1:49 PM ET Trevor Cone, Kelly Kraft, Alexander Knappe 2:00 PM ET Johannes Veerman, Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic 2:11 PM ET Ze-Cheng Dou, Scott Harrington 2:22 PM ET Chris Nido, Matthew Sharpstene

