Barbasol Championship 2023 Thursday tee times and pairings explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 12, 2023 06:49 GMT
Barbasol Championship - Final Round
Barbasol Championship(image via getty)

The Barbasol Championship 2023 will get underway on Thursday, July 13, at the gorgeous Keene Trace Golf Club's Champion Trace Course. As the players fine-tune their swings and prepare for the task ahead, golf fans across the world await the tee times and pairings for Thursday's action.

With a $3,800,000 purse on offer, the tournament promises tough competition and spectacular moments as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour combine in this enthralling battle.

The Barbasol Championship, which will take place over four days from July 13 to July 16, provides a platform for seasoned veterans and rising stars to demonstrate their skills and compete for victory.

The Barbasol Championship 2023 is about to begin, and the golf world is bracing itself for four days of nail-biting action, breathtaking moments, and the crowning of a new champion.

Who will start the tee at Barbasol Championship?

The Barbasol Championship 2023 is off to a thrilling start with the release of the first tee times. Ryan Armour and Jason Dufner will begin their first round from the first tee at 6:45 a.m. ET. With their skill and expertise, these seasoned professionals will undoubtedly set the tone for the competition.

Simultaneously, Peter Malnati, Ted Potter Jr., and Clement Sordet will begin their search for success on the 10th tee. This trio of golfers will traverse the difficult back nine, demonstrating their skills and attempting to make an early impact on the scoreboard.

Thursday tee times and pairings: Barbasol Championship

(All-time ET)

Richy Werenski, Robert Streb, and Andrew Landry will start their tee at 7:18 a.m. ET. This grouping brings together three seasoned golfers who have had strong PGA Tour performances.

Robert Streb is a PGA Tour winner who is recognized for his consistency. Richy Werenski, a budding star, won his first PGA Tour title in 2020. Andrew Landry, a previous winner of The American Express event, gives this pairing an extra competitive edge.

On the other hand, Tyler Duncan, Chad Ramey, and Cameron Champ will start at 7:29 AM ET.

Tyler Duncan, who won his first PGA Tour title in 2019, has both skill and promise. Chad Ramey, a collegiate standout, is hungry to make his name in professional golf. Cameron Champ, a youthful and powerful hitter, has already won many PGA Tour tournaments, demonstrating his enormous potential to compete in any competition.

Here are the tee timing for Thursday

SectionTimePlayers
1st tee6:45 AM ETRyan Armour, Jason Dufner
6:56 AM ETBrice Garnett, J.J. Henry
7:07 AM ETD.A. Points, Ryan Moore
7:18 AM ETRobert Streb, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry
7:29 AM ETWesley Bryan, Andrew Wilson, Ben Crane
7:40 AM ETRyuji Imada, Omar Uresti
7:51 AM ETAustin Cook, Greg Chalmers
8:02 AM ETKevin Tway, Masahiro Kawamura, Satoshi Kodaira
8:13 AM ETScott Brown, Patton Kizzire, John Parry
8:24 AM ETD.J. Trahan, MJ Daffue
8:35 AM ETJC Ritchie, Bo Hoag, Geoff Ogilvy
8:46 AM ETAugusto Nunez, Brandon Matthews
8:57 AM ETJesse Mueller, Wes Homan, Maxwell Moldovan
12:10 PM ETAaron Cockerill, David Hearn, Kyle Stanley
12:21 PM ETPaul Haley, Austin Smotherman
12:32 PM ETAdam Long, Cameron Percy
12:43 PM ETRussell Knox, Doc Redman
12:54 PM ETTaylor Pendrith, Peter Kuest, Lucas Glover, Lucas Glover,
1:05 PM ETHenrik Norlander, Justin Lower, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
1:16 PM ETMatthias Schwab, Jason Scrivener, Andrew Novak
1:27 PM ETJames Morrison, Kramer Hickok, Bo Van Pelt
1:38 PM ETTyson Alexander, Andy Sullivan, Alexander Levy
1:49 PM ETVincent Norrman, Christoffer Bring
2:00 PM ETJosh Teater, Chip McDaniel, Matthias Schmid
2:11 PM ETKyle Westmoreland, Kevin Roy, Stephen Stallings Jr.
2:22 PM ETAkshay Bhatia
Hole 106:45 AM ETPeter Malnati, Ted Potter Jr., Clement Sordet
6:56 AM ETNiklas Norgaard Moeller, Jonathan Byrd, Seung-Yul Noh
7:07 AM ETBrian Davis, Julien Guerrier, Sean O’Hair
7:18 AM ETVincent Whaley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Harry Higgs
7:29 AM ETTyler Duncan, Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Chad Ramey, Daniel Chopra
7:40 AM ETKevin Streelman, Kevin Streelman, Jonas Blixt, Grayson Murray, Grayson Murray,
7:51 AM ETAtiwit Janewattanano, Soren Kjeldsen, Max McGreevy
8:02 AM ETRyan Gerard, Ryo Hisatsune, Marcus Helligkilde
8:13 AM ETAlejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, John Catlin, Kevin Chappell
8:24 AM ETHenry Lebioda, Cody Gribble
8:35 AM ETCarl Yuan, Marcus Kinhult, Jens Dantorp
8:46 AM ETEstanislao Goya, Sung-Hoon Kang,
8:57 AM ETJeff Overton
12:10 PM ETNick Watney, James Hahn, Darius Van Driel
12:21 PM ETChris Stroud, Derek Ernst
12:32 PM ETSantiago Tarrio, Scott Piercy, Derek Lamely
12:43 PM ETMatt Every, Troy Merritt, Ryan Brehm, Troy Merritt, Jim Herman
12:54 PM ETAngel Hidalgo, Robert Garrigus, William McGirt
1:05 PM ETMartin Trainer, Richard Johnson
1:16 PM ETDeon Germishuys, Brian Stuard, Thomas Aiken
1:27 PM ETTommy Gainey, Kevin Stadler, Bryce Easton
1:38 PM ETSang-Moon Bae, Ricky Barnes
1:49 PM ETTrevor Cone, Kelly Kraft, Alexander Knappe
2:00 PM ETJohannes Veerman, Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic
2:11 PM ETZe-Cheng Dou, Scott Harrington
2:22 PM ETChris Nido, Matthew Sharpstene

