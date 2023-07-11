2023 Barbasol Championship field and player rankings explored

The Barbasol Championship is back this week. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament is set to tee off on Thursday, July 13, at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The event will see a 156-player field compete against each other over four days for the top prize.
The 2023 Barbasol Championship is the 39th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The golfers will compete at the event for the $3.8 million purse along with some valuable Official World Golf Ranking points.
2023 Barbasol Championship field
The 2023 Barbasol Championship field will be headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Akshay Bhatia, Jonas Blixt, Justin Lower and Taylor Pendrith, among others. However, last year’s winner Trey Mullinax will not be returning to defend his title.
The event, much like last week’s John Deere Classic, will have a moderate field. The event, being played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, is considered the opposite-field event in some aspects. While the Scotland event will have 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, the Kentucky field will have none.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship:
- Tyson Alexander
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- John Axelsen
- Sangmoon Bae
- Ricky Barnes
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jonas Blixt
- Ryan Brehm
- Daniel Brown
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- John Catlin
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- Trey Cox
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis de Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Derek Ernst
- Pedro Figueiredo
- David Ford
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Tommy Gainey
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Ryan Gerard
- Deon Germishuys
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Tano Goya
- Cody Gribble
- Julien Guerrier
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Marcus Helligkilde
- J.J. Henry
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Angel Hidalgo Portillo
- Harry Higgs
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Bo Hoag
- Wes Homan
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen
- Ryuji Imada
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Richard Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Patton Kizzire
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Russell Knox
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Peter Kuest
- Derek Lamely
- Andrew Landry
- Hank Lebioda
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Adam Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Jesse Massie
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- James Morrison
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- S.Y. Noh
- Niklas Norgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- John Parry
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Chad Ramey
- David Ravetto
- Doc Redman
- JC Ritchie
- Kevin Roy
- Adrien Saddier
- Jayden Schaper
- Matti Schmid
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Martin Simonsen
- Austin Smotherman
- Clément Sordet
- Kevin Stadler
- Stephen Stallings Jr.
- Kyle Stanley
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Andy Sullivan
- Santiago Tarrio
- Josh Teater
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Omar Uresti
- Darius Van Driel
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Johannes Veerman
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Andrew Wilson
- Carl Yuan
More details on the Barbasol Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.