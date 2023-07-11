2023 Barbasol Championship field and player rankings explored

The Barbasol Championship is back this week. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament is set to tee off on Thursday, July 13, at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The event will see a 156-player field compete against each other over four days for the top prize.

The 2023 Barbasol Championship is the 39th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The golfers will compete at the event for the $3.8 million purse along with some valuable Official World Golf Ranking points.

2023 Barbasol Championship field

The 2023 Barbasol Championship field will be headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Akshay Bhatia, Jonas Blixt, Justin Lower and Taylor Pendrith, among others. However, last year’s winner Trey Mullinax will not be returning to defend his title.

The event, much like last week’s John Deere Classic, will have a moderate field. The event, being played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, is considered the opposite-field event in some aspects. While the Scotland event will have 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, the Kentucky field will have none.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship:

Tyson Alexander

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

John Axelsen

Sangmoon Bae

Ricky Barnes

Akshay Bhatia

Jonas Blixt

Ryan Brehm

Daniel Brown

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

John Catlin

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

Trey Cox

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Jens Dantorp

Louis de Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Derek Ernst

Pedro Figueiredo

David Ford

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Tommy Gainey

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Ryan Gerard

Deon Germishuys

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Tano Goya

Cody Gribble

Julien Guerrier

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Marcus Helligkilde

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Angel Hidalgo Portillo

Harry Higgs

Ryo Hisatsune

Bo Hoag

Wes Homan

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen

Ryuji Imada

Jazz Janewattananond

Richard Johnson

Sung Kang

Masahiro Kawamura

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Patton Kizzire

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Russell Knox

Jeong Weon Ko

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Peter Kuest

Derek Lamely

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Adam Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Jesse Massie

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

James Morrison

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

S.Y. Noh

Niklas Norgaard

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

John Parry

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Ted Potter, Jr.

Chad Ramey

David Ravetto

Doc Redman

JC Ritchie

Kevin Roy

Adrien Saddier

Jayden Schaper

Matti Schmid

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Martin Simonsen

Austin Smotherman

Clément Sordet

Kevin Stadler

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Kyle Stanley

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Andy Sullivan

Santiago Tarrio

Josh Teater

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Omar Uresti

Darius Van Driel

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Johannes Veerman

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Andrew Wilson

Carl Yuan

More details on the Barbasol Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes