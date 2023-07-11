DP World Tour’s Barbasol Championship 2023: Schedule, prize money purse, top players, and more

As the highly anticipated Barbasol Championship approaches, excitement is mounting in the golf world. This tournament, which is part of both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, is scheduled to take place from July 13 to July 16, 2023.
The Champion Trace Course at the famous Keene Trace Golf Club will host the Barbasol Championship. The course, known for its difficult configuration and spectacular landscape, provides the ideal setting for golfers to exhibit their skills.
The tournament attracts a group of great golfers ready to make their mark and capture a big percentage of the prize money, with a total of $3,800,000. It also allows seasoned pros and budding talents to compete on a grand scale.
Barbasol Championship 2023: Schedule
Wednesday, July 12
- Gates Open 7:00 am: PRO-AM OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (No ticket required)
- 9:00 am: Fore the Women
Thursday, July 13
- First Round of competition
- Military & First Responders Appreciation Day sponsored by Galls and Barrier Roofs
- 6:00 AM: Parking Open (Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville KY 40356)
- 6:30 AM: Gates Open to the Public (Champions at Keene Trace)
- 6:30 AM Opening Ceremonies #1 Tee
- 6:45 AM – 8:57 AM: First Tee Time (#1 Tee)
- 12:10 PM – 2:22 PM: Second Tee Time (#10 Tee)
Friday, July 14
- College Day sponsored by Kentucky Lottery
- 6:00AM: Parking Open (Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville KY 40356)
- 6:30 AM: Gates Open to the Public (Champions at Keene Trace)
- 6:45 AM – 8:57 AM: First Tee Time (#1 Tee)
- 12:10 PM – 2:22 PM: Second Tee Time (#10 Tee)
Saturday, July 15
- 9:00 AM-Noon: Kroger Family Day, activities for the entire family
- 6:30 AM: Parking Open (Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville KY 40356)
- 7:00 AM: Gates Open to the Public (Champions at Keene Trace)
- Tee Times TBD
Sunday, July 16
- Trophy Presentation
- 6:30 AM: Parking Open (Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville KY 40356)
- 7:00 AM: Gates Open to the Public (Champions at Keene Trace)
- Tee Times TBD
- Championship Ceremony (18th Green following the end of play)
Barbasol Championship 2023: Top Players
Justin Lower: Justin Lower is expected to be a force to be reckoned with at the Barbasol Championship 2023, thanks to his consistent performance and unwavering drive. Keep a watch out for his brilliant shot-making ability and strategic play.
Andrew Wilson: Andrew Wilson brings to the Barbasol Championship 2023 an unique combination of skill and adaptability. His commanding presence on the course, along with his adaptability, makes him a formidable candidate for the crown.
Carl Yuan: Carl Yuan, a rising star in golf, brings fresh enthusiasm and a passion for victory to the tournament. Expect him to show off his skills and establish himself as one of the tournament's top performers.
Barbasol Championship 2023: Prize Money Distribution
- 1st: $684,000
- 2nd: $414,200
- 3rd: $262,200
- 4th: $186,200
- 5th: $155,800
- 6th: $137,750
- 7th: $128,250
- 8th: $118,750
- 9th: $111,150
- 10th: $103,550
- 11th: $95,950
- 12th: $88,350
- 13th: $80,750
- 14th: $73,150
- 15th: $69,350
- 16th: $65,550
- 17th: $61,750
- 18th: $57,950
- 19th: $54,150
- 20th: $50,350
- 21st: $46,550
- 22nd: $42,750
- 23rd: $39,710
- 24th: $36,670
- 25th: $33,630
- 26th: $30,590
- 27th: $29,450
- 28th: $28,310
- 29th: $27,170
- 30th: $26,030
- 31st: $24,890
- 32nd: $23,750
- 33rd: $22,610
- 34th: $21,660
- 35th: $20,710
- 36th: $19,760
- 37th: $18,810
- 38th: $18,050
- 39th: $17,290
- 40th: $16,530