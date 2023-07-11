DP World Tour’s Barbasol Championship 2023: Schedule, prize money purse, top players, and more

As the highly anticipated Barbasol Championship approaches, excitement is mounting in the golf world. This tournament, which is part of both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, is scheduled to take place from July 13 to July 16, 2023.

The Champion Trace Course at the famous Keene Trace Golf Club will host the Barbasol Championship. The course, known for its difficult configuration and spectacular landscape, provides the ideal setting for golfers to exhibit their skills.

The tournament attracts a group of great golfers ready to make their mark and capture a big percentage of the prize money, with a total of $3,800,000. It also allows seasoned pros and budding talents to compete on a grand scale.

Barbasol Championship 2023: Schedule

Wednesday, July 12

Gates Open 7:00 am: PRO-AM OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (No ticket required)

9:00 am: Fore the Women

Thursday, July 13

First Round of competition

Military & First Responders Appreciation Day sponsored by Galls and Barrier Roofs

6:00 AM: Parking Open (Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville KY 40356)

6:30 AM: Gates Open to the Public (Champions at Keene Trace)

6:30 AM Opening Ceremonies #1 Tee

6:45 AM – 8:57 AM: First Tee Time (#1 Tee)

12:10 PM – 2:22 PM: Second Tee Time (#10 Tee)

Friday, July 14

College Day sponsored by Kentucky Lottery

6:00AM: Parking Open (Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville KY 40356)

6:30 AM: Gates Open to the Public (Champions at Keene Trace)

6:45 AM – 8:57 AM: First Tee Time (#1 Tee)

12:10 PM – 2:22 PM: Second Tee Time (#10 Tee)

Saturday, July 15

9:00 AM-Noon: Kroger Family Day, activities for the entire family

6:30 AM: Parking Open (Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville KY 40356)

7:00 AM: Gates Open to the Public (Champions at Keene Trace)

Tee Times TBD

Sunday, July 16

Trophy Presentation

6:30 AM: Parking Open (Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville KY 40356)

7:00 AM: Gates Open to the Public (Champions at Keene Trace)

Tee Times TBD

Championship Ceremony (18th Green following the end of play)

Barbasol Championship 2023: Top Players

Justin Lower: Justin Lower is expected to be a force to be reckoned with at the Barbasol Championship 2023, thanks to his consistent performance and unwavering drive. Keep a watch out for his brilliant shot-making ability and strategic play.

Andrew Wilson: Andrew Wilson brings to the Barbasol Championship 2023 an unique combination of skill and adaptability. His commanding presence on the course, along with his adaptability, makes him a formidable candidate for the crown.

Carl Yuan: Carl Yuan, a rising star in golf, brings fresh enthusiasm and a passion for victory to the tournament. Expect him to show off his skills and establish himself as one of the tournament's top performers.

Barbasol Championship 2023: Prize Money Distribution

1st: $684,000

2nd: $414,200

3rd: $262,200

4th: $186,200

5th: $155,800

6th: $137,750

7th: $128,250

8th: $118,750

9th: $111,150

10th: $103,550

11th: $95,950

12th: $88,350

13th: $80,750

14th: $73,150

15th: $69,350

16th: $65,550

17th: $61,750

18th: $57,950

19th: $54,150

20th: $50,350

21st: $46,550

22nd: $42,750

23rd: $39,710

24th: $36,670

25th: $33,630

26th: $30,590

27th: $29,450

28th: $28,310

29th: $27,170

30th: $26,030

31st: $24,890

32nd: $23,750

33rd: $22,610

34th: $21,660

35th: $20,710

36th: $19,760

37th: $18,810

38th: $18,050

39th: $17,290

40th: $16,530

