2023 Genesis Scottish Open field and player rankings explored

After a successful John Deere Classic outing, the PGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. The PGA Tour tournament is set to tee off on Thursday, July 13, at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event will see a 156-player field compete against each other for the top prize.
The Genesis Scottish Open is the 40th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event, unlike last week’s John Deere Classic, will have a stacked field. In fact, 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking players will be on the event’s field as they warm up for The Open Championship in the coming week. The golfers will play for the $9 million purse on offer.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open field
The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field will be headlined by World no.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. No.2 Jon Rahm will stay out as no.3 Rory McIlroy takes to the greens. More players like Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, among others.
Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 3 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Patrick Cantlay
- 5 - Viktor Hovland
- 6 - Xander Schauffele
- 8 - Max Homa
- 9 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10 - Jordan Spieth
- 11 - Wyndham Clark
- 16 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 17 - Sam Burns
- 20 - Justin Thomas
- 21 - Rickie Fowler
- 22 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 23 - Sungjae Im
- 24 - Kurt Kitayama
- 25 - Tom Kim
Here is the complete field:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Zac Blair
- Dan Bradbury
- Joseph Bramlett
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Corey Conners
- Sean Crocker
- MJ Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Daniel Gavins
- Doug Ghim
- Will Gordon
- Gavin Kyle Green
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Chase Hanna
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Scott Jamieson
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Tom Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Bio Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazabal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Haotong Li
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Ben Martin
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- C.T. Pan
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Kalle Samooja
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Marcel Schneider
- Adam Scott
- Yoseop Seo
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Alex Smalley
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Ockie Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Ashun Wu
- Kevin Yu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
The Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, will take place parallelly to the Barbasol Championship. More details on the event, including tee times, will be updated soon.