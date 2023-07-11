2023 Genesis Scottish Open field and player rankings explored

After a successful John Deere Classic outing, the PGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. The PGA Tour tournament is set to tee off on Thursday, July 13, at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event will see a 156-player field compete against each other for the top prize.

The Genesis Scottish Open is the 40th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event, unlike last week’s John Deere Classic, will have a stacked field. In fact, 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking players will be on the event’s field as they warm up for The Open Championship in the coming week. The golfers will play for the $9 million purse on offer.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open field

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field will be headlined by World no.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. No.2 Jon Rahm will stay out as no.3 Rory McIlroy takes to the greens. More players like Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, among others.

Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Patrick Cantlay

5 - Viktor Hovland

6 - Xander Schauffele

8 - Max Homa

9 - Matt Fitzpatrick

10 - Jordan Spieth

11 - Wyndham Clark

16 - Tyrrell Hatton

17 - Sam Burns

20 - Justin Thomas

21 - Rickie Fowler

22 - Tommy Fleetwood

23 - Sungjae Im

24 - Kurt Kitayama

25 - Tom Kim

Here is the complete field:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Zac Blair

Dan Bradbury

Joseph Bramlett

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Nicolas Colsaerts

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

MJ Daffue

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Daniel Gavins

Doug Ghim

Will Gordon

Gavin Kyle Green

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Chase Hanna

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Tom Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Bio Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazabal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

K.H. Lee

Haotong Li

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Ben Martin

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

C.T. Pan

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Tapio Pulkkanen

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Kalle Samooja

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Marcel Schneider

Adam Scott

Yoseop Seo

Shubhankar Sharma

Robby Shelton

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Alex Smalley

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Ockie Strydom

Connor Syme

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Ashun Wu

Kevin Yu

Fabrizio Zanotti

The Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, will take place parallelly to the Barbasol Championship. More details on the event, including tee times, will be updated soon.

