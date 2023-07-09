Genesis Scottish Open 2023 poised to surpass historic 2022 edition

The Genesis Scottish Open 2023 is on course to outperform the historic edition of 2022, with eight of the world's top 10 golfers expected to visit Scotland's Golf Coast.

This year's Genesis Scottish Open, led by top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and World No. 3, Rory McIlroy, highlights the amazing progress made since the event became co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

The presence of these illustrious players emphasizes the significance of keeping the event's pre-Open position a decade ago.

The Genesis Scottish Open has traditionally drawn a good field, first at the Bell's Scottish Open at Gleneagles and then at the Barclays Scottish Open at Loch Lomond. However, its current metamorphosis has catapulted it to an entirely new level of status and rivalry.

In addition to Scheffler and McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jordan Spieth are all current members of the world's top 10.

The field also includes US Open champion Wyndham Clark, WGC Match Play winner Sam Burns, two-time major champion Justin Thomas, and a resurgent Rickie Fowler.

Here's what Homa said about the Genesis Scottish Open 2023:

"The Renaissance Club is awesome. “It has some really unique holes and some opportunities to score, but it also has holes and pin locations where you are doing what you would do at a traditional links course, which is kind of blasting it past the pin toward the middle of the green and then two-putting. I thought it had a great blend of everything.”

In a year of chaos in the golf world, the Californian gave himself - and everyone who heard the story - something to smile about by dropping down to North Berwick after one of his rounds for an impromptu stroke on the West Links.

Homa further added:

“It was on my bucket list for a long time. I'd always wanted to play and so I had to make the most of it. This year, I'll try to do something similar just because there's just so much great golf in that area.”

The presence of these best players demonstrates the Genesis Scottish Open's growing relevance and ability to draw top talent from around the world. Golf fans can expect spectacular displays of skill, tough competition, and unique moments at the tournament.

Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Overview

The highly anticipated Genesis Scottish Open is scheduled for July 13-16, 2023. It intends to attract great golfers from around the world as a joint competition between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

The prestigious event will be hosted at The Renaissance Club, a renowned course on Scotland's Golf Coast that offers a demanding yet picturesque location. The tournament's purse of $9,000,000 adds to the intrigue, as competitors compete for both glory and a sizable reward pool.

Golf fans can expect to see tremendous quality and exciting action at this highly anticipated event.

