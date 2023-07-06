Report: Justin Lower and Brian Gay withdraw from the John Deere Classic 

Justin Lower and Brian Gay have reportedly withdrawn from the 2023 John Deere Classic just ahead of the start of the event. The tournament is set to kick start on Thursday, July 6, and will run through the final round on July 9 at the TPC Deere Run.
Golf Injury Report shared a post on its Twitter account claiming that Gay and Lower withdrew from the tournament.
Justin Lower has withdrawn from the tournament after he tested positive for COVID-19, while no valid reason was revealed for Brian Gay's withdrawal. As things look, Gay has also probably withdrawn from the event due to an injury.
Arjun Atwal, an Indian golfer, will now compete in place of Justin Lower, while Tommy Gainey will take the position of Brian Gay.
Previously, Luke List announced he will not compete at the John Classic due to a foot injury, and Scott Brown took his place. Webb Simpson withdrew from the competition owing to an injury and was replaced by Greg Chalmers, while Charley Hoffman withdrew due to skin cancer surgery.
Vincent Norman was also scheduled to compete in the John Deere Classic, but he backed out, with Derek Lamely taking his place.
CT Pan withdrew from the PGA Tour tournament due to a neck and wrist injury and was replaced by Derek Ernst, while Brandon Wu was replaced by Grayson Murray.
2023 John Deere Classic field
Here is the 2023 John Deere Classic field:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ricky Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Marcus Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Eric Cole
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Jay Giannetto
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Tommy Kuhl
- Martin Laird
- Derek Lamely
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Scott Brown
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Ryan Palmer
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kyle Stanley
- Ross Steelman
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan