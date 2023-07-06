Report: Justin Lower and Brian Gay withdraw from the John Deere Classic 

Justin Lower and Brian Gay have reportedly withdrawn from the 2023 John Deere Classic just ahead of the start of the event. The tournament is set to kick start on Thursday, July 6, and will run through the final round on July 9 at the TPC Deere Run.

Golf Injury Report shared a post on its Twitter account claiming that Gay and Lower withdrew from the tournament.

Justin Lower has withdrawn from the tournament after he tested positive for COVID-19, while no valid reason was revealed for Brian Gay's withdrawal. As things look, Gay has also probably withdrawn from the event due to an injury.

Arjun Atwal, an Indian golfer, will now compete in place of Justin Lower, while Tommy Gainey will take the position of Brian Gay.

Previously, Luke List announced he will not compete at the John Classic due to a foot injury, and Scott Brown took his place. Webb Simpson withdrew from the competition owing to an injury and was replaced by Greg Chalmers, while Charley Hoffman withdrew due to skin cancer surgery.

Vincent Norman was also scheduled to compete in the John Deere Classic, but he backed out, with Derek Lamely taking his place.

CT Pan withdrew from the PGA Tour tournament due to a neck and wrist injury and was replaced by Derek Ernst, while Brandon Wu was replaced by Grayson Murray.

2023 John Deere Classic field

Here is the 2023 John Deere Classic field:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Ricky Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Marcus Byrd

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Eric Cole

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Jay Giannetto

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Tommy Kuhl

Martin Laird

Derek Lamely

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Scott Brown

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Ryan Palmer

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Kyle Stanley

Ross Steelman

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

