American golfer Charley Hoffman underwent surgery for skin cancer. He took to his Instagram account to share updates about his health on Wednesday, May 17.

Hoffman shared pictures of his hand that had stitched wounds because of the surgery. He revealed in the caption that two weeks ago, he went for his regular checkup with the dermatologist and they found severe sunburn on his skin.

He was planning for the surgery after the end of the season but had to decide otherwise. Charley Hoffman wrote in the caption of the Instagram post:

"Well it’s may and skin cancer awareness month! I do this post for no sympathy because I do what I love for a living but there are some risks involved in being out in the sun. After a routine checkup from the dermatologist two weeks ago they found some severely sun damaged skin. I wanted to wait till the end of the season to do the surgery but eventually decided cancer isn’t anything you want to mess around with."

He went on to reveal that the procedure was a success and hoped to be back in action soon. Hoffman added:

"The procedure to went well and hopefully will be back in action in a few weeks if I’m fortunate enough to get a sponsor invite into @memorialgolf. Bummed to miss one of my favorite venues and events of the year @charles_schwab_challenge at colonial."

However, he was bummed to miss the Charles Schwab Challenge. Charley Hoffman also asked his fans to take care of their health. He concluded his statement by saying:

"Most importantly please go to your dermatologist and get checked and wear sunscreen or @storyigolf sleeves."

Charley Hoffman is getting better and hopefully will return to action at the Memorial Championship, which is scheduled to take place between June 1 and 4, 2023.

Charley Hoffman's career

Charley Hoffman was born in San Diego on December 27, 1976. He won the California state high school scholarship twice in 1994 and 1995.

Hoffman qualified for the Buick Invitational three times during his collegiate career and was a member of the 1998 NCAA Championship team. He began his professional career in 2000 on the Nationwide Tour after graduating from the University of Nevada.

After playing for four years, Hoffman had a breakout year in 2005, finishing 19th on the money list and earning a PGA Tour card for the following season. He joined the PGA Tour in 2006 and finished 46th at the US Open, his first major championship.

Hoffman won his first PGA Tour event at the 2007 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic and moved into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

He has won six professional events in his career, four of which were on the PGA Tour and finished 20th in the world rankings. He competed in all four majors.

Hoffman's best finish was at the 2017 US Open. He won his last PGA Tour tournament in 2016, defeating Patrick Reed by one shot at the Valero Texas Open.

