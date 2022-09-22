"I will never give Battlefield another dime": Community reacts to previous comment by EA CEO about overtaking Call of Duty

Battlefield has traditionally been seen as a rival to the Call of Duty franchise, although the two franchises are very different. With Activision Blizzard undergoing a takeover, EA CEO Andrew Wilson feels their franchise can take advantage of the situation. However, the community seems to think otherwise, as problems with the current title continue to cause issues.

Andrew Wilson admitted that the last two games in the series have been major red flags for EA and the franchise. However, he believes that they have learned the lessons as to where they went wrong previously. That's only part of it, as EA's CEO feels there could be a cloud of uncertainty surrounding Activision in its present state of things.

Wilson feels it could benefit Battlefield if they can use it properly. However, the community thinks otherwise based on what they had to say about Wilson's comments. A look at the game's Reddit community will say that EA's job might be more challenging than they think. It has to do mostly with the dreadful quality of the current game and how DICE and EA have handled the entire situation.

The last few years have been troublesome for the Battlefield franchise due to mistakes made by EA and DICE

A screenshot on social media of Wilson's statement by Reddit user u/Lucas1006. The Reddit user then commented that Wilson's ambitions might not matter as they will need to make a good Battlefield game in the first place to take advantage of the confusion surrounding Activision.

Many users also believe what the main post owner has to say. One user feels that the developer team of DICE can't really churn out a successful game by any means and will always fail to meet the targets.

Another fan is embarrassed by the fact that EA can make such claims about a rival publishing house and their franchise when Battlefield is gradually falling into an abyss.

Another user stated that the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has grabbed their attention much better than any Battlefield game has been able to do.

Some have already given up on EA's military-shooter franchise and believe that it's already dead.

Some feel that there's more uncertainty about EA than Activision and their games at the moment. This has been enhanced by the poor quality of the games released in recent times.

One fan thinks that EA will make a last ditch effort to turn Battlefield into a battle royale game and fail at that.

Some players have been pushed towards Call of Duty owing to the sad conditions of the games made by EA.

Some even feel that EA shouldn't have canceled IPs like Medal of Honor, which did great for them once. Such decisions have ended up hurting the company even more.

Wilson might feel that there's an advantage to being taken out of the confusion surrounding the Call of Duty franchise. However, the community thinks otherwise; if anything, EA should be getting their house in order.

