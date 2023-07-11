Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Schedule, prize money purse, top players, and more 

The Genesis Scottish Open will be held from July 13 to July 16, 2023, and will include the best of the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. This tournament, held at the prestigious Renaissance Club, promises to be a thrilling display of talent, precision, and strong competition.

With a purse of $9,000,000, the Genesis Scottish Open attracts top-ranked professionals from around the world, all striving for a shot at glory and a big share of the prize money. The Renaissance Club, known for its spectacular beauty and hard challenges, is the ideal setting for this important event.

Genesis Scottish Open Schedule

The famous Genesis Scottish Open will be broadcast on both the Golf Channel and CBS. The television schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 13

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET

Network: Golf Channel

Friday, July 14

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET

Network: Golf Channel

Saturday, July 15

Morning Session: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET

Network: Golf Channel

Afternoon Session: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

Sunday, July 16

Morning Session: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET

Network: Golf Channel

Afternoon Session: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

Top 50 players in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field

1 - Scottie Scheffler

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Patrick Cantlay

5 - Viktor Hovland

6 - Xander Schauffele

8 - Max Homa

9 - Matt Fitzpatrick

10 - Jordan Spieth

11 - Wyndham Clark

16 - Tyrrell Hatton

17 - Sam Burns

20 - Justin Thomas

21 - Rickie Fowler

22 - Tommy Fleetwood

23 - Sungjae Im

24 - Kurt Kitayama

25 - Tom Kim

Prize Money Distribution

1: $1,620,000

2: $981,000

3: $621,000

4: $441,000

5: $369,000

6: $326,250

7: $303,750

8: $281,250

9: $263,250

10: $245,250

11: $227,250

12: $209,250

13: $191,250

14: $173,250

15: $164,250

16: $155,250

17: $146,250

18: $137,250

19: $128,250

20: $119,250

21: $110,250

22: $101,250

23: $94,050

24: $86,850

25: $79,650

26: $72,450

27: $69,750

28: $67,050

29: $64,350

30: $61,650

31: $58,950

32: $56,250

33: $53,550

34: $51,300

35: $49,050

36: $46,800

37: $44,550

38: $42,750

39: $40,950

40: $39,150

41: $37,350

42: $35,550

43: $33,750

44: $31,950

45: $30,150

46: $28,350

47: $26,550

48: $25,110

49: $23,850

50: $23,130

