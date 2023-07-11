Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Schedule, prize money purse, top players, and more 

The Genesis Scottish Open will be held from July 13 to July 16, 2023, and will include the best of the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. This tournament, held at the prestigious Renaissance Club, promises to be a thrilling display of talent, precision, and strong competition.
With a purse of $9,000,000, the Genesis Scottish Open attracts top-ranked professionals from around the world, all striving for a shot at glory and a big share of the prize money. The Renaissance Club, known for its spectacular beauty and hard challenges, is the ideal setting for this important event.
Genesis Scottish Open Schedule
The famous Genesis Scottish Open will be broadcast on both the Golf Channel and CBS. The television schedule is as follows:
Thursday, July 13
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET
- Network: Golf Channel
Friday, July 14
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET
- Network: Golf Channel
Saturday, July 15
- Morning Session: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET
- Network: Golf Channel
- Afternoon Session: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET
- Network: CBS
Sunday, July 16
- Morning Session: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET
- Network: Golf Channel
- Afternoon Session: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET
- Network: CBS
Top 50 players in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 3 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Patrick Cantlay
- 5 - Viktor Hovland
- 6 - Xander Schauffele
- 8 - Max Homa
- 9 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10 - Jordan Spieth
- 11 - Wyndham Clark
- 16 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 17 - Sam Burns
- 20 - Justin Thomas
- 21 - Rickie Fowler
- 22 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 23 - Sungjae Im
- 24 - Kurt Kitayama
- 25 - Tom Kim
Prize Money Distribution
- 1: $1,620,000
- 2: $981,000
- 3: $621,000
- 4: $441,000
- 5: $369,000
- 6: $326,250
- 7: $303,750
- 8: $281,250
- 9: $263,250
- 10: $245,250
- 11: $227,250
- 12: $209,250
- 13: $191,250
- 14: $173,250
- 15: $164,250
- 16: $155,250
- 17: $146,250
- 18: $137,250
- 19: $128,250
- 20: $119,250
- 21: $110,250
- 22: $101,250
- 23: $94,050
- 24: $86,850
- 25: $79,650
- 26: $72,450
- 27: $69,750
- 28: $67,050
- 29: $64,350
- 30: $61,650
- 31: $58,950
- 32: $56,250
- 33: $53,550
- 34: $51,300
- 35: $49,050
- 36: $46,800
- 37: $44,550
- 38: $42,750
- 39: $40,950
- 40: $39,150
- 41: $37,350
- 42: $35,550
- 43: $33,750
- 44: $31,950
- 45: $30,150
- 46: $28,350
- 47: $26,550
- 48: $25,110
- 49: $23,850
- 50: $23,130