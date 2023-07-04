The recent ESPN layoffs are still being a huge topic of discussion among the sports world, with the broadcaster running a layoff that saw around 20 high-profile employees losing their jobs on Friday.

Even current ESPN employees are having a say on the matter. Stephen A. Smith, who makes frequent appearances as an NBA analyst but is known by fans of all major leagues, voiced his opinion during his The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, hosted by ESPN Radio.

Smith stated that the internet outrage he suffered due to the layoffs had something to do with racism, since other white employees earn more and his jobs weren't questioned:

“Let me address something to some of the haters out there about me. Y’all can kiss my a**. Twice,” Smith added. “And I’m talking directly to the people in the industry who sat up there and said, ‘Why isn’t Stephen A. gone?’ Ladies and gentlemen, we have a few people at ESPN getting paid more than me. They don’t have a No. 1 show, they don’t have top ratings, they don’t generate more revenue, and by the way, none of them are Black. How come you didn’t bring their names up? I wonder why?

Sources affirm that Smith's contract is worth $12 million a year considering his regular salary and his production contract. It's a real bargain when compared to some other deals handed by the network, such as Pat McAfee's $85 million contract over the next five years.

Which ESPN employees were fired?

Here's a complete list of on-air talent that lost their jobs during last Friday's layoff:

Jeff Van Gundy

Jalen Rose

Keyshawn Johnson

Max Kellerman

Suzy Kolber

Chris Chelios

Matt Hasselbeck

Steve Young

Rob Ninkovich

Neil Everett

Ashley Brewer

Joon Lee

LaPhonso Ellis

Todd McShay

Jordan Cornette

Jason Fitz

David Pollack

Per The New York Post, the broadcaster expects to save "tens of millions of dollars". In 2022, Disney reported operating profit grew 56% to $12.1 billion.

Most of these analysts should join new companies soon just based on their talents, as they're some of the best in the business. Unless most of them decide to retire from TV analysis, their faces should reappear on television soon.

