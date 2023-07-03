NFL fans were disappointed with ESPN's decision to fire Steve Young amid a massive layoff that had over 20 personalities let go by the broadcaster.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who's 61, was part of the ESPN's NFL crew for over two decades, right after he retired from the professional league. Most of his appearances were at NFL Countdown, the show that runs right before Monday Night Football.

He won three Super Bowls during his career, with two of them coming as the backup for 49ers legend Joe Montana and one as a starter when Montana decided to call it a career. He also was named the NFL MVP two times.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With his calm demeanor and his smart insights, he was often touted as one of the best analysts that existed in the NFL circles, which is why NFL fans were not happy with the company's decision to part ways with him:

Who's Steve Young? Joe Montana's former backup and NFL legend fired by ESPN after two decades

The beginning of the end of Joe Montana's history with the 49ers coincided with the emergence of another franchise idol, Steve Young, his former backup who gained momentum and space inside the franchise due to concurrent physical issues by Montana.

Steve Young took charge of the offense and put in a spectacular performance. A four-year backup then, Young led the league in passer rating (1991 and 1992) and touchdown passes (1992) during Montana's absence. In addition, he was named the 1992 MVP and helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game in the same season.

He became San Francisco's new franchise quarterback. Today, the decision to stay with the backup obviously proved to be the right one, but it wasn't as simple as that at the time. For example, he still wasn't unanimous among fans – this only happened after winning Super Bowl XXIX.

While he earned lots of money throughout his career and with many business ventures thereafter, it's not going to be the same watching NFL Countdown this year without him in our televisions. It was a helluva ride.

Poll : 0 votes