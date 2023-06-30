Is Steve Young leaving ESPN? Report reveals 49ers legend’s job could be in trouble

Steve Young had a successful 15-year NFL career and transitioned into the world of broadcasting with ESPN in 2000. However, his over two-decades-long tenure with the network could come to an end. ESPN is in the process of massive layoffs and the former three-time All-Pro quarterback's job could be at risk.

In 2001, Young's position within ESPN became a full-time gig. He served as an NFL analyst on three Super Bowl pregame shows and part of the main set for the NFL Draft telecast from 2006 to 2010.

The great-great-great grandson of religious leader Brigham Young started his collegiate journey at BYU. In 1982, Steve Young was a consensus All-American and a Heisman Trophy runner-up. He was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first overall in the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft.

Young would spend just two seasons with the franchise joining the San Francisco 49ers. He would be the backup signal-caller to Joe Montana for four seasons (1987 to 1991). As the 49ers starter, Young led the franchise to a Super Bowl in the 1994 season.

The Salt Lake City, Utah native won Super Bowl MVP honors for his performance, throwing for 325 yards and six touchdowns. He still holds the record for the most touchdown passes in a Super Bowl game. His two other Super Bowls came as a backup.

He would be the AP NFL MVP twice and made the Pro Bowl seven times (1992-1998). Young would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. The left-handed quarterback is third in 49ers' history in passing yards (29,907) and second in touchdown (221) passes.

How did Steve Young's NFL career end?

Young with the San Francisco 49ers

The Hall of Fame quarterback's career came to an abrupt end in the 49ers' third game of the 1999 season. San Francisco faced the Arizona Cardinals, when Young took a hit from Cardinals defensive back Aeneas Williams.

The hit ended Steve Young's NFL career. Young had dealt with a handful of concussions during his time in the league as well.

