Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 12, 2023 01:37 GMT
The Arizona Cardinals finished with a miserable 3-14 record last season and finished bottom of the NFC West. They were expected to make it to the playoffs after doing so the year before, but failed utterly to replicate any form.

They ended up losing star quarterback Kyler Murray to injury and ended up changing coaches. Jonathan Gannon replaced Kliff Kingsbury, who never finished atop the division in his tenure there.

This season marks a restart of sorts and also sees Murray return healthy to the field. So, there are a lot of expectations, however tempered, of having a better season than last. Given the state they were in, it is hard not to achieve that bare minimum.

However, that meant that their fans would have been waiting with batd breath to catch the 2023 schedule. If they are to improve on last year, they would need to navigate against the following teams.

Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sep. 10@ Commanders1 p.m.FOX
2Sep. 17vs. Giants4:05 p.m.FOX
3Sep. 24vs. Cowboys4:25 p.m.FOX
4Oct. 1@ 49ers4:25 p.m.FOX
5Oct. 8vs. Bengals4:05 p.m.FOX
6Oct. 15@ Rams4:25 p.m.FOX
7Oct. 22@ Seahawks4:05 p.m.CBS
8Oct. 29vs. Ravens4:25 p.m.CBS
9Nov. 5@ Browns1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 12vs. Falcons4:05 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 19@ Texans1 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 26vs. Rams4:05 p.m.FOX
13Dec. 3@ Steelers1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 10BYE
15Dec. 17vs. 49ers4:05 p.m.CBS
16Dec. 24@ Bears4:25 p.m.FOX
17Dec. 31@ Eagles1 p.m.FOX
18Jan. 6 or 7vs. SeahawksTBDTBD

Arizona Cardinals Home Schedule 2023:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
2Sep. 17vs. Giants4:05 p.m.FOX
3Sep. 24vs. Cowboys4:25 p.m.FOX
5Oct. 8vs. Bengals4:05 p.m.FOX
8Oct. 29vs. Ravens4:25 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 12vs. Falcons4:05 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 26vs. Rams4:05 p.m.FOX
14Dec. 10BYE
15Dec. 17vs. 49ers4:05 p.m.CBS
18Jan. 6 or 7vs. SeahawksTBDTBD

Arizona Cardinals Away Schedule 2023:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sep. 10@ Commanders1 p.m.FOX
4Oct. 1@ 49ers4:25 p.m.FOX
6Oct. 15@ Rams4:25 p.m.FOX
7Oct. 22@ Seahawks4:05 p.m.CBS
9Nov. 5@ Browns1 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 19@ Texans1 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 3@ Steelers1 p.m.CBS
16Dec. 24@ Bears4:25 p.m.FOX
17Dec. 31@ Eagles1 p.m.FOX

