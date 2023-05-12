Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Arizona Cardinals finished with a miserable 3-14 record last season and finished bottom of the NFC West. They were expected to make it to the playoffs after doing so the year before, but failed utterly to replicate any form.
They ended up losing star quarterback Kyler Murray to injury and ended up changing coaches. Jonathan Gannon replaced Kliff Kingsbury, who never finished atop the division in his tenure there.
This season marks a restart of sorts and also sees Murray return healthy to the field. So, there are a lot of expectations, however tempered, of having a better season than last. Given the state they were in, it is hard not to achieve that bare minimum.