Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Arizona Cardinals finished with a miserable 3-14 record last season and finished bottom of the NFC West. They were expected to make it to the playoffs after doing so the year before, but failed utterly to replicate any form.

They ended up losing star quarterback Kyler Murray to injury and ended up changing coaches. Jonathan Gannon replaced Kliff Kingsbury, who never finished atop the division in his tenure there.

This season marks a restart of sorts and also sees Murray return healthy to the field. So, there are a lot of expectations, however tempered, of having a better season than last. Given the state they were in, it is hard not to achieve that bare minimum.

However, that meant that their fans would have been waiting with batd breath to catch the 2023 schedule. If they are to improve on last year, they would need to navigate against the following teams.

Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 vs. Giants 4:05 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Bengals 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 vs. Falcons 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 BYE 15 Dec. 17 vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 @ Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Seahawks TBD TBD

Arizona Cardinals Home Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 2 Sep. 17 vs. Giants 4:05 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Bengals 4:05 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 29 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 vs. Falcons 4:05 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 BYE 15 Dec. 17 vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Seahawks TBD TBD

Arizona Cardinals Away Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 @ Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Eagles 1 p.m. FOX

