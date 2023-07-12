How much will golfers win at the Barbasol Championship 2023? Prize money payouts explored

The Barbasol Championship 2023 is back this week. The event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, will have a 156-player field compete against each other over four days at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky. The golfers will compete for the $3.8 million prize purse on offer.
The event, which falls just a week ahead of The Open Championship will take place parallel to the Genesis Scottish Open. As the Barbasol is played opposite that event, the field will miss out on some big names of a regular PGA Tour event.
The event, which will feature no players inside the world's top 50 of OWGR, will be headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Akshay Bhatia, Jonas Blixt, Justin Lower and Taylor Pendrith, among others. The golfers on the Barbasol Championship 2023 field will have their eyes set on the top prize of $684,000.
Barbasol Championship prize money
The Barbasol Championship 2023 will have a prize purse of $3.8 million. This is a $100,000 increase from 2022. The winner’s prize has also been upped to $684,000. Apart from the paycheck, the champion golfer will also take valuable OWGR and FedEx cup points, along with some tour exemptions.
While the winner takes the major share of the total purse, the event’s runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $414,200. The third-placed golfer will win $262,200, while the fourth-placed player will take $186,200. Notably, the golfer finishing last on the 65-player final leaderboard will return home with $8,170.
Here is the complete projected prize money payout breakdown for the 2023 Barbasol Championship:
- WIN - $684,000
- 2 - $414,200
- 3 - $262,200
- 4 - $186,200
- 5 - $155,800
- 6 - $137,750
- 7 - $128,250
- 8 - $118,750
- 9 - $111,150
- 10 - $103,550
- 11 - $95,950
- 12 - $88,350
- 13 - $80,750
- 14 - $73,150
- 15 - $69,350
- 16 - $65,550
- 17 - $61,750
- 18 - $57,950
- 19 - $54,150
- 20 - $50,350
- 21 - $46,550
- 22 - $42,750
- 23 - $39,710
- 24 - $36,670
- 25 - $33,630
- 26 - $30,590
- 27 - $29,450
- 28 - $28,310
- 29 - $27,170
- 30 - $26,030
- 31 - $24,890
- 32 - $23,750
- 33 - $22,610
- 34 - $21,660
- 35 - $20,710
- 36 - $19,760
- 37 - $18,810
- 38 - $18,050
- 39 - $17,290
- 40 - $16,530
- 41 - $15,770
- 42 - $15,010
- 43 - $14,250
- 44 - $13,490
- 45 - $12,730
- 46 - $11,970
- 47 - $11,210
- 48 - $10,602
- 49 - $10,070
- 50 - $9,766
- 51 - $9,538
- 52 - $9,310
- 53 - $9,158
- 54 - $9,006
- 55 - $8,930
- 56 - $8,854
- 57 - $8,778
- 58 - $8,702
- 59 - $8,626
- 60 - $8,550
- 61 - $8,474
- 62 - $8,398
- 63 - $8,322
- 64 - $8,246
- 65 - $8,170
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour event's final leaderboard will be updated after Sunday's final round.