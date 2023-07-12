How much will golfers win at the Barbasol Championship 2023? Prize money payouts explored

The Barbasol Championship 2023 is back this week. The event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, will have a 156-player field compete against each other over four days at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky. The golfers will compete for the $3.8 million prize purse on offer.

The event, which falls just a week ahead of The Open Championship will take place parallel to the Genesis Scottish Open. As the Barbasol is played opposite that event, the field will miss out on some big names of a regular PGA Tour event.

The event, which will feature no players inside the world's top 50 of OWGR, will be headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Akshay Bhatia, Jonas Blixt, Justin Lower and Taylor Pendrith, among others. The golfers on the Barbasol Championship 2023 field will have their eyes set on the top prize of $684,000.

Barbasol Championship prize money

The Barbasol Championship 2023 will have a prize purse of $3.8 million. This is a $100,000 increase from 2022. The winner’s prize has also been upped to $684,000. Apart from the paycheck, the champion golfer will also take valuable OWGR and FedEx cup points, along with some tour exemptions.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Barbasol Championship Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Barbasol Championship https://t.co/cg6ytL1nv4

While the winner takes the major share of the total purse, the event’s runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $414,200. The third-placed golfer will win $262,200, while the fourth-placed player will take $186,200. Notably, the golfer finishing last on the 65-player final leaderboard will return home with $8,170.

Here is the complete projected prize money payout breakdown for the 2023 Barbasol Championship:

WIN - $684,000

2 - $414,200

3 - $262,200

4 - $186,200

5 - $155,800

6 - $137,750

7 - $128,250

8 - $118,750

9 - $111,150

10 - $103,550

11 - $95,950

12 - $88,350

13 - $80,750

14 - $73,150

15 - $69,350

16 - $65,550

17 - $61,750

18 - $57,950

19 - $54,150

20 - $50,350

21 - $46,550

22 - $42,750

23 - $39,710

24 - $36,670

25 - $33,630

26 - $30,590

27 - $29,450

28 - $28,310

29 - $27,170

30 - $26,030

31 - $24,890

32 - $23,750

33 - $22,610

34 - $21,660

35 - $20,710

36 - $19,760

37 - $18,810

38 - $18,050

39 - $17,290

40 - $16,530

41 - $15,770

42 - $15,010

43 - $14,250

44 - $13,490

45 - $12,730

46 - $11,970

47 - $11,210

48 - $10,602

49 - $10,070

50 - $9,766

51 - $9,538

52 - $9,310

53 - $9,158

54 - $9,006

55 - $8,930

56 - $8,854

57 - $8,778

58 - $8,702

59 - $8,626

60 - $8,550

61 - $8,474

62 - $8,398

63 - $8,322

64 - $8,246

65 - $8,170

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour event's final leaderboard will be updated after Sunday's final round.

