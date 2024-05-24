2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship: Schedule, venue, how to watch and more

The upcoming 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship is one of the most important events as golf fans will be introduced to potential future greats. Previous editions of this event have been won by the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, and they both went on to become extremely successful golfers.

Similarly, year after year, fans and lovers of the game expect to find top-notch talent at the NCAA Men's Golf Championship. Now that the tournament is set to commence, all eyes will be on it. In this article, we will explore the schedule, venue, and a lot more.

Exploring the schedule, venue, etc of the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship

Venue, Streaming, and Tickets:

The 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship will take place at the Omni La Costa. The venue went through an extensive renovation under the leadership of renowned names. Play at the course will begin on Monday, May 27, and go on until Wednesday, May 29.

The event can be streamed on the Golf Channel. The timing for the event is as follows:

Monday, May 27 (all times ET)

Live coverage – 6-10 p.m.

Encore coverage – 11:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. (May 20-21)

Encore coverage – 12–4 p.m. (May 21)

Tuesday, May 28

Live coverage – 6-10 p.m.

Encore coverage – 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (May 21-22)

Encore coverage – 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (May 22)

Wednesday, May 29

Live coverage – 6-10 p.m.

Encore coverage – 11 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (May 22-23)

Encore coverage – 2:30–6 a.m. (May 23)

The tickets for the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship can be purchased on the Texas Long Horn website. Prices of the ticket begin at $8 and go up to $24. The prices of these tickets vary according to the day. Also, as per the website, there aren't too many tickets left.

Teams competing at the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship

The 2024 edition of this competition contains 30 teams and six individuals. Here is the complete list of the same:

Teams

Arizona

Auburn

Baylor

California

Clemson

East Tennessee State

Florida

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Illinois

LSU

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Florida

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Ohio State

Purdue

SMU

Stanford

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

Utah

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Wake Forest

West Virginia

Individuals

Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State

Ethan Evans, Duke

Kelvin Hernandez, UNGC

Nick Mathews, N.C. State

Ben Warian, Minnesota

Andi Xu, San Diego

The 2023 edition of the NCAA Men's Golf Championship was won by Fred Biondi of Florida. At the time, Biondi shot 7 under par to win the competition. This time around, it will be interesting to see who displays a great game at the Omni La Costa and walks away with a victory.