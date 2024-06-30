2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Day 4 weather forecast: Will rain plague the final round of play?

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic has been an entertaining affair till now. After three rounds of golf at the Detroit Golf Club, Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai are tied for 1st place with a score of 17-under. They are followed by Cam Davis and Cameron Young in T3 with a score of 16-under.

Given how close the scores are, there is a lot of anticipation heading into Round 4 on Sunday. However, the one question on everyone's mind is - Will rain play spoilsport at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic? The answer to this question seems to be no. The rain probability at the Detroit Golf Club on Sunday is 0.

Based on the weather forecast uploaded on the social media handle of the PGA Tour, it seems Round 4 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be free from rain. As per the forecast, the conditions will range from partly cloudy and breezy to mostly cloudy and breezy. But there is no expectation of rain whatsoever.

You can check the weather forecast for Round 4 of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic below:

This potential forecast is good news for everyone who wants to watch some thrilling golf in Round 4. Since the scores at the top are so tight, there will be a lot of eyes on who manages to lift the trophy at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

A look at the leaderboard after Round 3 at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

After the conclusion of Round 3 of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club, here is the complete leaderboard:

T1 Akshay Bhatia: -17

T1 Aaron Rai: -17

T3 Cam Davis: -16

T3 Cameron Young: -16

T5 Sam Stevens: -15

T5 Erik van Rooyen: -15

T7 Luke Clanton (a): -14

T7 Min Woo Lee: -14

T7 Joel Dahmen: -14

T10 Davis Thompson: -13

T10 Nick Dunlap: -13

T10 Patrick Rodgers: -13

T10 Troy Merritt: -13

T14 Ben Silverman: -12

T14 David Skinns: -12

T14 Hayden Buckley: -12

T14 Hayden Springer: -12

T14 Eric Cole: -12

T19 Rickie Fowler: -11

T19 Dylan Wu: -11

T19 Taylor Moore: -11

T19 J.J. Spaun: -11

T19 Neal Shipley: -11

T19 Jhonattan Vegas: -11

T19 Jake Knapp: -11

T26 Justin Lower: -10

T26 Rico Hoey: -10

T26 Chris Kirk: -10

T26 Michael Kim: -10

T26 Beau Hossler: -10

T31 Patton Kizzire: -9

T31 Ben Kohles: -9

T31 Andrew Novak: -9

T31 Max Greyserman: -9

T31 Harry Hall: -9

T31 Roger Sloan: -9

T31 Ryo Hisatsune: -9

T38 Jacob Bridgeman: -8

T38 Bud Cauley: -8

T38 Nick Hardy: -8

T38 Ryan McCormick: -8

T38 Carl Yuan: -8

T38 Patrick Fishburn: -8

T38 Chris Gotterup: -8

T38 Joe Highsmith: -8

T38 Wesley Bryan: -8

T38 Kevin Yu: -8

T38 Ben James (a): -8

T49 Vince Whaley: -7

T49 Matt Kuchar: -7

T49 Ben Griffin: -7

T49 Nate Lashley: -7

T49 Robby Shelton: -7

T49 Nicolai Højgaard: -7

T49 Nico Echavarria: -7

T49 Mark Hubbard: -7

T49 Pierceson Coody: -7

T49 Ryan Moore: -7

T49 Brandon Wu: -7

T60 Matti Schmid: -6

T60 Aaron Baddeley: -6

T60 Kevin Streelman: -6

T60 Maverick McNealy: -6

T60 Blaine Hale, Jr.: -6

T60 Peter Malnati: -6

T60 Zach Johnson: -6

T60 Callum Tarren: -6

T60 Nicholas Lindheim: -6

T60 Taylor Montgomery: -6

70 Davis Riley: -5

T71 Luke List: -3

T71 Chandler Phillips: -3

T73 Ryan Fox: -2

T73 Taylor Pendrith: -2