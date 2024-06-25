2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic power rankings: Tom Kim and Cameron Young on top 

PGA Tour golfers will next tee off at the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic, scheduled to take place from January 27 to 30 at the Detroit Golf Club. This regular PGA Tour event features a full-size field and has a cutline after 36 holes.

The PGA Tour recently unveiled the power rankings for the tournament, with Tom Kim topping the list after his incredible performance at the 2024 Travelers Championship last week and Cameron Young in second place. Young shot a round of 59 at the Signature event, making him one of the favorites to win this week.

Here are the power rankings for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

#1 Tom Kim

Tom Kim was in dominance at the 2024 Travelers Championship last week. He finished tied for the top position with Scottie Scheffler after the four rounds.

Tom Kim (Image via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

However, he struggled in the playoff, resulting in Scheffler winning the sixth event of the season. Kim has nevertheless topped the power rankings for this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic. He has played 19 events this season and made the cut in 16.

#2 Cameron Young

Cameron Young made headlines last week for hitting an astonishing round of 59 at the Travelers Championship.

Cameron Young (Image via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

He has fared well so far on the PGA Tour and could win his first event of the season at the upcoming tournament.

#3 Stephan Jaeger

Stephan Jaeger, who won the 2024 Texas Children's Open, is another favorite for the week.

Stephan Jaeger (Image via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

He secured the third spot on the power rankings of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

#4 Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith has won a PGA Tour event in 2024 at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and can add another win to his accolades.

Taylor Pendrith (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He last played at the Travelers Championship and tied for 23rd place.

#5 Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai has only missed the cut in four events this season and has a good chance to perform well at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Aaron Rai (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

He last played at the US Open and tied for 19th place. He has also had two finishes in the top 10 this year.

#6 Akshay Bhatia

Coming from his T5 finish at the Travelers Championship, Akshay Bhatia is another expert favorite to win this week.

Akshay Bhatia (Image via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Bhatia won the Valeron Texas Open earlier this year.

#7 Alex Noren

Alex Noren has been enjoying a decent season so far. The Swedish golfer played in 15 tournaments this season and has recorded two top-10 finishes.

Alex Noren (Image via Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

His best of the season was at Wells Fargo Championship, where he settled solo for third place.

#8 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open earlier this year and finished T16 at the Travelers Championship 2024.

Robert MacIntyre (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He played well and could have a good finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

#9 Keith Mitchell

This season, Keith Mitchell competed in 16 events and recorded three top-10 finishes.

Keith Mitchell (Image via Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

He has only missed the cut in three events and is the expert's favorite to play well at the PGA Tour event.

#10 Davis Thompson

Davis Thompson last played at the US Open and tied for ninth place.

Davis Thompson (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Gearing up for the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic, he is one of the favorites to win this week.