The RSM Classic will be played at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia from Thursday, November 21. The tournament concludes the PGA Tour's so-called FedEx Cup Fall and the field will be led by world number 5 and defending champion Ludvig Aberg.

Sea Island Golf Club's two courses, the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course, will host rounds of the RSM Classic. Ludvig Aberg will play the first round on the Seaside Course, along with Matt McCarty and Luke Clanton.

2024 RSM Classic Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings Explored

Below are the RSM Classic first round tee times and pairings. All times are Eastern Time:

RSM Classic, Rournd 1, Seaside Course – Tee No. 1

8:50 a.m. – Kevin Tway, William McGirt, Patrick Rodgers

9:01 a.m. – James Hahn, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

9:12 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Adam Hadwin, Tyson Alexander

9:23 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Ludvig Åberg, Luke Clanton (a)

9:34 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

9:45 a.m. – Russell Knox, Sean O’Hair, Hayden Springer

9:56 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Steven Fisk

10:07 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren

10:18 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens

10:29 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson

10:40 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker

10:51 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Denny McCarthy, Henrik Norlander

11:02 a.m. – Trace Crowe, Wilson Furr, Francisco Bidé

RSM Classic, Rournd 1, Seaside Course – Tee No. 10

8:50 a.m. – Brandon Wu, S.H. Kim, Ben Kohles

9:01 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Michael Kim, Patrick Fishburn

9:12 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Vince Whaley, Will Gordon

9:23 a.m. – Davis Riley, Luke List, Adam Svensson

9:34 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Trey Mullinax, Daniel Berger

9:45 a.m. – Martin Laird, Tommy Gainey, Kelly Kraft

9:56 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Norman Xiong, Paul Peterson

10:07 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune

10:18 a.m. – S.Y. Noh, Taylor Montgomery, Greyson Sigg

10:29 a.m. – Nick Watney, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

10:40 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam

10:51 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace, Ryan Brehm

11:02 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Philip Knowles, Blake McShea

RSM Classic, Rournd 1, Plantation Course – Tee No. 1

8:50 a.m. – Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Jacob Bridgeman

9:01 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Martin Trainer, Eric Cole

9:12 a.m. – Austin Cook, Josh Teater, Hayden Buckley

9:23 a.m. – Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink

9:34 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Adam Schenk

9:45 a.m. – Tim Wilkinson, Erik Barnes, Reid Davenport

9:56 a.m. – MJ Daffue, Anders Albertson, Drew Doyle

10:07 a.m. – Cody Gribble, Sangmoon Bae, Ben Griffin

10:18 a.m. – Sung Kang, Andrew Novak, Dylan Wu

10:29 a.m. – Robert Streb, Bill Haas, Chandler Phillips

10:40 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes, K.H. Lee

10:51 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

11:02 a.m. – Zecheng Dou, Kevin Dougherty, Jacob Modleski (a)

RSM Classic, Rournd 1, Plantation Course – Tee No. 10

8:50 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Matt NeSmith, Justin Suh

9:01 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Carl Yuan, David Skinns

9:12 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Ryan Moore, Ben Taylor

9:23 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Aaron Baddeley, Kevin Streelman

9:34 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Kevin Yu, Si Woo Kim

9:45 a.m. – Tom Whitney, Blaine Hale, Jr., Kyle Westmoreland

9:56 a.m. – Ryan McCormick, Raul Pereda, Marcus Byrd

10:07 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody

10:18 a.m. – Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, Jonathan Byrd

10:29 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Harris English

10:40 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka

10:51 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Wesley Bryan, Zac Blair

11:02 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Paul Barjon, Christo Lamprecht

The first round of the RSM Classic will air on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. The RSM Classic will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

