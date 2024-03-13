2024 The Players Championship: Ticket price, parking, availability and more explored

The Players Championship 2024 tickets are currently available for purchase. The cost of a ticket may vary depending on the players in the competition and the kind you select. There are day-specific grounds tickets available so that spectators can come to the tournament on a day that works for them. Tickets for the tournament are also offered on a weekly basis, giving spectators access all week long.

Tickets for The Players Championship range from $10.50 to $7999.20. The average cost of a pass to The Players Championship is $212.13.

Each guest per account may purchase a maximum of six tickets each day. Tickets are available for the entire championship, starting on Tuesday, March 12 and ending on Sunday, March 17. But, depending on overall ticket availability, there is no cap on the number of days you can attend.

The Players Championship will host Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Veterans and active duty personnel may be eligible for free or heavily discounted tickets. A ceremony and a concert featuring four-time ACM Award winner and PGA Tour veteran Cole Swindell will be held that day.

A ticketed adult and up to two children under the age of fifteen may enter free of charge according to the event's Youth Ticket policy. Every age group needs a ticket in order to enter The Players Club. However, youths over the age of five require a ticket in order to enter hospitality venues.

Parking and Transportation at The Players Championship

The Players Championship 2024 tickets can be bought by going to THEPLAYERS.com/tickets, the official website. You can buy a Stadium Pass—which gives you access to the tournament—directly from the website.

TPC Sawgrass does not include parking. In addition to the ticket purchase, a separate parking pass needs to be ordered online in advance. Parking passes cannot be bought on-site and are only available online. A pass is required for on-site parking, which is available Tuesday through Sunday. Parking passes are available for $15 on Tuesday and Wednesday and $40 on Thursday through Sunday.

There are rideshare options available to get to and from the tournament. The Couples entry off ATP Boulevard is where ridesharing services can be picked up and dropped off; it's a short walk from the fifteenth hole.

The 'four or more for free' carpool program, which formerly offered free parking vouchers for carpools, will no longer be in effect this year. There is free parking in lot 4W for visitors arriving by golf cart or bicycle.