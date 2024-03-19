2024 Valspar Championship: Ticket price, availability, and more explored

The first round of the 2024 Valspar Championship will commence on Thursday, March 21. This is the 13th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season and a total of 144 participants will be competing for a prize purse of $8,400,000.

According to the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), 18 players among the top 50 golfers in the world will be competing, which will make it a fierce competition. The key contenders are Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Tom Kim, Cameron Young, and Nick Taylor.

Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor Florida will host this year’s Valspar Championship. There are tickets available at various prices ranging from $20 to $75 depending on which day it is bought.

Tournament schedule and prices:

March 17: The Publix Copperhead 5K - not open to the public

March 19: Professional practice rounds – No fee for spectators

March 20: Tampa General Hospital Championship Pro-AM - $20

March 21: First round of the Valspar Championship at 12:30 PM - $60

March 22: Second round of the Valspar Championship at 12:30 PM - $65

March 23: Chick-fil-A Moooving Day - $75 (including concert)

March 24: Final Round at 10:30 a.m. – $65

Below are the prices for different club tickets for the event:

The Hooters Owl's Nest overlooks both the twelfth and thirteenth greens and offers a complimentary beer for a $175 ticket. However, parking is no longer included with Owl’s Nest tickets and must be purchased separately.

The Dex Deck overlooks 11th & 12th greens, a complimentary bar, and seating for $225-250.

The Snake Pit Hopper ticket costs $450 and includes access to shared venues, a lunch buffet, and a premium bar.

The Copperhead Club ticket provides exclusive access to Packard’s restaurant as well as full breakfast, premium lunch, an open bar, etc., on Fridays and Saturdays costing $1,750.

All purchased tickets for the tournament include general admission to the grounds. Listings with additional features such as parking or VIP access are separate.

More about the Valspar Championship:

The Valspar Championship, formerly known as the Tampa Bay Championship, has a storied history. The tournament was established in 2000 and initially served as an alternate event during the autumn and late summer seasons. It replaced the long-standing JCPenney Classic, which had been held at Innisbrook since 1990. Over the years, the tournament has transitioned in terms of timing and sponsorship.

In 2007, the tournament got a new title sponsor Transitions Optical, Inc., which later resulted in it being called the Transitions Championship. EverBank took over as presenting sponsor in 2013 before Valspar Corporation signed a four-year deal in September 2013 and turned it into the presently known Valspar Championship. Its last contract extension set their sponsorship through to 2025.

The former tournament champions are Jim Furyk, Sean O’Hair, and Vijay Singh.