The remarkable story behind Jim Furyk's winning putter at the US Open 20 years ago, explored

The US Open delivers captivating stories to golf fans annually, often unveiling remarkable and unforgettable narratives. This year's tournament is poised to continue this tradition, promising another compelling tale. However, it will be a challenge to surpass the extraordinary account of Jim Furyk and his putter from two decades ago.

Prior to his triumph in the 2003 Open, Furyk encountered a predicament when the putter that had propelled him to two top-10 finishes was deemed ineligible for the tournament.

It wasn't club legal, Dick Rugge, senior technical adviser for the USGA then, said via Golf Digest:

"The club had a backweight that does not wrap completely around the club. That was the primary problem."

The PGA Tour usually has exemptions for situations like this. Changing any equipment can have drastic effects on a golfer's performance, so the Tour often allows golfers to use nonconforming clubs until they adjust. The appeal for that was denied in Furyk's case, though.

However, when pressed into action with a totally unfamiliar putter, Furyk rose to the occasion. He got off to an incredible start, only having to putt a total of 25 putts. He resolved to make his putter his least used club during the major and it worked so well.

Furyk said:

"I'd never putted with a Bettinardi putter until this week. I liked it for alignment purposes, it has a big line on the top. I was real comfortable with it. I gave it a try and was in there working with Bob's rep all week, just making little adjustments, making adjustments, getting the line and loft. And I felt like I was really comfortable with it and I putted very well with it this week. I made some key putts and some great putts. It’s kind of an interesting story."

He ended up finishing three strokes ahead of Stephen Leaney, which made for a somewhat comfortable win. It ended up being his only major win, though. He placed second in the PGA Championship a decade later but otherwise didn't come as close to a win again.

Which LIV Golf players are in the US Open?

The US Open's story this year may well involve LIV Golf players. Since it's the final year that the two tours will be split and therefore the final year for any true drama, it's worth noting what golfers from the rebel tour are in the field.

Will an LIV Golfer win US Open?

Brooks Koepka leads them with the best odds of winning after a T2 at the Masters and a win at the PGA Championship. Joining him are:

Abraham Ancer

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Phil Mickelson

Sebastian Munoz

Joaquin Niemann

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Will one of these golfers challenge for the US Open title and further validate their move to LIV and the tour's legitimacy? Tee times begin on Thursday to find out how these rebels will fare.

