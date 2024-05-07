2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Odds and best bets explored

The Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, is next up on the PGA Tour schedule. It is another Signature Event, which means we will see a compacted field and an elevated prize purse. There is also no cut, so every golfer will be present all four rounds and have a chance to make a comeback. Here are the odds and the best picks for the tournament.
Analyzing Wells Fargo Championship odds and picks
Here are the odds for all the golfers partipating in the Wells Fargo Championship per CBS Sports. Rory McIlroy is the favorite right now.
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Wyndham Clark +1400
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Max Homa +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Viktor Hovland +2500
- Sahith Theegala +2500
- Cameron Young +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Tony Finau +3500
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Russell Henley +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Alex Noren +4000
- Byeong Hun An +4500
- Brian Harman +4500
- Adam Scott +4500
- Will Zalatoris +5000
- Stephan Jaeger +5000
- Corey Conners +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Tom Hoge +5500
- Denny McCarthy +5500
- Chris Kirk +5500
- Billy Horschel +5500
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Sepp Straka +6000
- J.T. Poston +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Rickie Fowler +6500
- Tom Kim +7500
- Adam Schenk +7500
- Kurt Kitayama +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8000
- Justin Rose +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Lucas Glover +9000
- Brendon Todd +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +10000
- Taylor Moore +10000
- Matthieu Pavon +10000
- Jake Knapp +10000
- Austin Eckroat +10000
- Adam Hadwin +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes +11000
- Eric Cole +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Cam Davis +11000
- Seamus Power +13000
- Nick Taylor +13000
- Webb Simpson +18000
- Adam Svensson +20000
Scottie Scheffler is the only eligible player not in the field. He's taking time off to be with his pregnant wife as they await the birth of their first child. Scheffler is expected to be back for next week's PGA Championship, though that has not been officially confirmed yet.
Additionally, Ludvig Aberg had to withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship due to a knee injury. He was briefly the third favorite to win as per the odds.
Wyndham Clark currently has the third-best odds of winning. He is the defending champion at this event, recording his first-ever PGA Tour victory here last year. Clark has also been in good form so far this year.
Justin Thomas is just +2200, but the golfer is a good pick to put in a strong performance. Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Will Zalatoris, and Tony Finau also have lower odds of winning but represent strong bets.