2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Odds and best bets explored

The Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, is next up on the PGA Tour schedule. It is another Signature Event, which means we will see a compacted field and an elevated prize purse. There is also no cut, so every golfer will be present all four rounds and have a chance to make a comeback. Here are the odds and the best picks for the tournament.

Analyzing Wells Fargo Championship odds and picks

Here are the odds for all the golfers partipating in the Wells Fargo Championship per CBS Sports. Rory McIlroy is the favorite right now.

Rory McIlroy +650

Xander Schauffele +900

Wyndham Clark +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Max Homa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Sahith Theegala +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Sungjae Im +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Jason Day +4000

Alex Noren +4000

Byeong Hun An +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Tom Hoge +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Chris Kirk +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Harris English +6000

Rickie Fowler +6500

Tom Kim +7500

Adam Schenk +7500

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Jake Knapp +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +11000

Eric Cole +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Cam Davis +11000

Seamus Power +13000

Nick Taylor +13000

Webb Simpson +18000

Adam Svensson +20000

Scottie Scheffler is the only eligible player not in the field. He's taking time off to be with his pregnant wife as they await the birth of their first child. Scheffler is expected to be back for next week's PGA Championship, though that has not been officially confirmed yet.

Additionally, Ludvig Aberg had to withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship due to a knee injury. He was briefly the third favorite to win as per the odds.

Wyndham Clark currently has the third-best odds of winning. He is the defending champion at this event, recording his first-ever PGA Tour victory here last year. Clark has also been in good form so far this year.

Justin Thomas is +2200 to win the Wells Fargo Championship

Justin Thomas is just +2200, but the golfer is a good pick to put in a strong performance. Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Will Zalatoris, and Tony Finau also have lower odds of winning but represent strong bets.