2025 AIG Women’s Open expert picks: 5 players to watch out

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open will take place at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales from July 30 to August 3. This is the first time the tournament is being organized at this course and the first time it is being played in Wales. A total of 145 players from around the world have qualified. They earned their spots through world rankings, recent performances, and wins in important tournaments.

The field includes top players like Nelly Korda and 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Lottie Woad. With that, here are five golfers who could steal the show at the AIG Women's Open.

Here are 5 golfers who can shine at the AIG Women’s Open

1. Lottie Woad

Lottie Woad turned professional in June after winning the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Before turning pro, she dominated the Irish Open by six shots as an amateur in May 2025, shooting a total of 21-under-par over four rounds at Carton House Golf Club in County Kildare.

Following that, in her professional debut at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open in July, she won by three strokes with rounds of 67, 65, 67, and 68. At just 21, she is ranked 24th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

2. Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee has played the AIG Women’s Open 11 times, never finishing outside the top 50 and boasting six top-11 finishes. Lee finished tied for fifth in the 2021 Women’s British Open at Carnoustie and tied for fourth in 2022. She is ranked fifth in the world as of July 2025 and currently holds three major titles: the 2021 Evian Championship, 2022 US Women's Open, and 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Earlier this season, Lee finished T14 at the 2025 Chevron Championship and was tied for 11th at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

3. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda finished tied for second at the 2024 AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, narrowly missing her first win at this major. Throughout the 2025 season, Korda has recorded five top-10 finishes, including a T14 at the 2025 Chevron Championship and a solo second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She holds two major titles: the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship, along with the 2021 Olympic gold medal.

4. Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul, ranked second worldwide at 22 years old, is rising fast on the LPGA Tour. She registered a solo second finish at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. Her statistical profile shows strong ball striking, with a greens-in-regulation rate of 75%, ranking her in the top 20 on tour. She won the Mizuho Americas Open with a score of 17-under.

5. Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko is the defending champion, having claimed the 2024 AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews with a total score of 7-under. At 28, she boasts three major titles and was ranked world No. 1 for more than 71 weeks in her career. In 2025, Ko has made nine cuts out of 11 events with three top-10 finishes, including a T12 finish at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

