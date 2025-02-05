2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from the $2.5 million pool?

The DP World Tour's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will be played February 6-9 at Doha Golf Club. The event is the fourth and final stop on the Middle East swing before the tour moves to Africa.
The purse for the Qatar Masters is $2.5 million, with the winner taking home $425,000. These figures are the same as in 2024, but lower than in 2023, when it was played with a purse of $3,750,000, with $637,500 for the winner.
2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Purse Breakdown
The following is the purse breakdown for the Qatar Masters. Amounts may vary depending on ties:
- 1st $425,000
- 2nd $275,000
- 3rd $157,500
- 4th $125,000
- 5th $105,000
- 6th $87,500
- 7th $75,000
- 8th $62,500
- 9th $56,000
- 10th $50,000
- 11th $46,000
- 12th $43,000
- 13th $40,250
- 14th $38,250
- 15th $36,750
- 16th $35,250
- 17th $33,750
- 18th $32,250
- 19th $31,000
- 20th $30,000
- 21st $39,000
- 22nd $28,250
- 23rd $27,500
- 24th $26,750
- 25th $26,000
- 26th $25,250
- 27th $24,500
- 28th $23,750
- 29th $23,000
- 30th $22,250
- 31st $21,500
- 32nd $20,750
- 33rd $20,000
- 34th $19,250
- 35th $18,500
- 36th $17,750
- 37th $17,250
- 38th $16,750
- 39th $16,250
- 40th $15,750
- 41st $15,250
- 42nd $14,750
- 43rd $14,250
- 44th $13,750
- 45th $13,250
- 46th $12,750
- 47th $12,250
- 48th $11,750
- 49th $11,250
- 50th $10,760
- 51st $10,250
- 52nd $9,750
- 53rd $9,250
- 54th $8,750
- 55th $8,500
- 56th $8,250
- 57th $8,000
- 58th $7,750
- 59th $7,500
- 60th $7,250
- 61st $7,000
- 62nd $6,750
- 63rd $6,500
- 64th $6,250
- 65th $6,000
- 66th $5,750
- 67th $5,500
- 68th $5,250
- 69th $5,000
- 70th $4,750
The Qatar Masters was first played in 1998 and has always been part of the European Tour schedule. The organizers adopted a strategy of offering bonuses to top players to play in the event, known as "promotional money", which resulted in several of the top players on the circuit playing in and winning the tournament.
The list of Qatar Masters winners includes major champions such as Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Retief Goosen, Henrik Stenson, Paul Lawrie and Ernie Els. Scott, Lawrie and Branden Grace are the only multiple winners with two editions each, while Grace is the only one to do so in consecutive years (2015, 2016).
The event has always been played at Doha Golf Club, except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were played at Education City. The 72-hole record for the event is 20 under 268, set by Paul Lawrie in 1999. Adam Scott equalled it when he won in 2008. The best score at Education City was 13-under 271 by Jorge Campillo when he won in 2020.
No American has ever won the event. The highest-finishing American was Chase Hanna, who finished second in 2022, one stroke behind Scotland's Ewen Ferguson.