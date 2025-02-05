2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from the $2.5 million pool?

The DP World Tour's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will be played February 6-9 at Doha Golf Club. The event is the fourth and final stop on the Middle East swing before the tour moves to Africa.

The purse for the Qatar Masters is $2.5 million, with the winner taking home $425,000. These figures are the same as in 2024, but lower than in 2023, when it was played with a purse of $3,750,000, with $637,500 for the winner.

2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Purse Breakdown

The following is the purse breakdown for the Qatar Masters. Amounts may vary depending on ties:

1st $425,000

2nd $275,000

3rd $157,500

4th $125,000

5th $105,000

6th $87,500

7th $75,000

8th $62,500

9th $56,000

10th $50,000

11th $46,000

12th $43,000

13th $40,250

14th $38,250

15th $36,750

16th $35,250

17th $33,750

18th $32,250

19th $31,000

20th $30,000

21st $39,000

22nd $28,250

23rd $27,500

24th $26,750

25th $26,000

26th $25,250

27th $24,500

28th $23,750

29th $23,000

30th $22,250

31st $21,500

32nd $20,750

33rd $20,000

34th $19,250

35th $18,500

36th $17,750

37th $17,250

38th $16,750

39th $16,250

40th $15,750

41st $15,250

42nd $14,750

43rd $14,250

44th $13,750

45th $13,250

46th $12,750

47th $12,250

48th $11,750

49th $11,250

50th $10,760

51st $10,250

52nd $9,750

53rd $9,250

54th $8,750

55th $8,500

56th $8,250

57th $8,000

58th $7,750

59th $7,500

60th $7,250

61st $7,000

62nd $6,750

63rd $6,500

64th $6,250

65th $6,000

66th $5,750

67th $5,500

68th $5,250

69th $5,000

70th $4,750

Rikuya Hoshino is the defending champion of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (Image via Getty).

The Qatar Masters was first played in 1998 and has always been part of the European Tour schedule. The organizers adopted a strategy of offering bonuses to top players to play in the event, known as "promotional money", which resulted in several of the top players on the circuit playing in and winning the tournament.

The list of Qatar Masters winners includes major champions such as Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Retief Goosen, Henrik Stenson, Paul Lawrie and Ernie Els. Scott, Lawrie and Branden Grace are the only multiple winners with two editions each, while Grace is the only one to do so in consecutive years (2015, 2016).

The event has always been played at Doha Golf Club, except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were played at Education City. The 72-hole record for the event is 20 under 268, set by Paul Lawrie in 1999. Adam Scott equalled it when he won in 2008. The best score at Education City was 13-under 271 by Jorge Campillo when he won in 2020.

No American has ever won the event. The highest-finishing American was Chase Hanna, who finished second in 2022, one stroke behind Scotland's Ewen Ferguson.

