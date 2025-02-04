Who is playing in the DP World Tour’s 2025 Qatar Masters? Full field explored

The 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is set to tee off on Thursday, February 6 at Doha Golf Club in Qatar. The European circuit event, following the Bahrain Championship, will see a 144-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $2,500,000 prize purse.
The Qatar Masters will have several DP World Tour regulars competing, including last week’s Bahrain Championship winner Laurie Canter. The World No.51 golfer is also the highest-rated player on this weekend's field. It is pertinnet to note that the Englishman is also currently leading the cricuit's International Swing for most points, edging out compatriot and LIV rival Tyrrell Hatton.
The four-day event field will be headlined by the likes of Jorge Campillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Dylan Frittelli and Alex Fitzpatrick, among others. However, the event will not feature a single top-50 Official World Golf Ranking player.
Apart from Canter, Bahrain Championship runner-up Martin Couvra will also be at the Doha event. 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship winner Alejandro del Rey and runner-up Marcus Armitage will also return this weekend.
While the Dubai Desert Classic winner Hatton sits out of the contest due to LIV Golf season-opener, its runner-up Daniel Hillier, third on the cricuit's International Swing, will be at the Doha Golf Club.
It is pertinent to note that the 2025 Qatar Masters takes place parallel to PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open in TPC Scottsdale.
2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field
Listed below is the complete player field for the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club:
- Veer Ahlawat
- Thomas Aiken
- Saleh Al Kaabi
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Angel Ayora
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Albert Boneta
- Dan Bradbury
- Adam Bresnu
- Daniel Brown
- Hamish Brown
- Davis Bryant
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- Ivan Cantero
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Ugo Coussaud
- Martin Couvra
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Louis De Jager
- Joe Dean
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wenyi Ding
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Calum Fitzgerald
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Alexander Frances
- Dylan Frittelli
- Daniel Gale
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Joshua Grenville-Wood
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Justin Harding
- Benjamin Hebert
- Angel Hidalgo
- Daniel Hillier
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Zihao Jin
- Ryggs Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Maximilian Kieffer
- M Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong weon Ko
- Kazuma Kobori
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo11:am Larrazábal
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Oliver Lindell
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Richard Mansell
- Dominic Mcglinchey
- Troy Merritt
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Joel Moscatel
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Wilco Nienaber
- Jacob Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Eddie Pepperell
- Pierre Pineau
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Conor Purcell
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Jayden Schaper
- Ben Schmidt
- Marcel Schneider
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Corey Shaun
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Daniil Sokolov
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Callum Tarren
- Tom Vaillant
- Darius Van Driel
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Robin Williams
- Andrew Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Brandon Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the DP World Tour's 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will be updated as the event progresses.