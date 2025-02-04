Who is playing in the DP World Tour’s 2025 Qatar Masters? Full field explored

The 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is set to tee off on Thursday, February 6 at Doha Golf Club in Qatar. The European circuit event, following the Bahrain Championship, will see a 144-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $2,500,000 prize purse.

The Qatar Masters will have several DP World Tour regulars competing, including last week’s Bahrain Championship winner Laurie Canter. The World No.51 golfer is also the highest-rated player on this weekend's field. It is pertinnet to note that the Englishman is also currently leading the cricuit's International Swing for most points, edging out compatriot and LIV rival Tyrrell Hatton.

The four-day event field will be headlined by the likes of Jorge Campillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Dylan Frittelli and Alex Fitzpatrick, among others. However, the event will not feature a single top-50 Official World Golf Ranking player.

Apart from Canter, Bahrain Championship runner-up Martin Couvra will also be at the Doha event. 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship winner Alejandro del Rey and runner-up Marcus Armitage will also return this weekend.

While the Dubai Desert Classic winner Hatton sits out of the contest due to LIV Golf season-opener, its runner-up Daniel Hillier, third on the cricuit's International Swing, will be at the Doha Golf Club.

It is pertinent to note that the 2025 Qatar Masters takes place parallel to PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open in TPC Scottsdale.

2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

Listed below is the complete player field for the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club:

Veer Ahlawat

Thomas Aiken

Saleh Al Kaabi

Shergo Al Kurdi

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Angel Ayora

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Lucas Bjerregaard

Albert Boneta

Dan Bradbury

Adam Bresnu

Daniel Brown

Hamish Brown

Davis Bryant

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

Ivan Cantero

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Martin Couvra

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Jannik De Bruyn

Louis De Jager

Joe Dean

Alejandro Del Rey

Wenyi Ding

Adrien Dumont De Chassart

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Calum Fitzgerald

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Alexander Frances

Dylan Frittelli

Daniel Gale

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Joshua Grenville-Wood

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Justin Harding

Benjamin Hebert

Angel Hidalgo

Daniel Hillier

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Zihao Jin

Ryggs Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Yuto Katsuragawa

Maximilian Kieffer

M Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Alexander Knappe

Jeong weon Ko

Kazuma Kobori

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Francesco Laporta

Pablo11:am Larrazábal

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Oliver Lindell

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Richard Mansell

Dominic Mcglinchey

Troy Merritt

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Joel Moscatel

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Wilco Nienaber

Jacob Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Eddie Pepperell

Pierre Pineau

Tapio Pulkkanen

Conor Purcell

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Kristoffer Reitan

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Jayden Schaper

Ben Schmidt

Marcel Schneider

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Corey Shaun

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Elvis Smylie

Daniil Sokolov

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Callum Tarren

Tom Vaillant

Darius Van Driel

Ryan Van Velzen

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Robin Williams

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Brandon Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the DP World Tour's 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will be updated as the event progresses.

