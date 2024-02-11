Who won the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters? Final leaderboard explored

The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters concluded on Sunday, February 11, ending the "Middle East Wing" of the DP World Tour season. The circuit returns to Africa to play its next three tournaments.

Rikuya Hoshino won the 2024 Qatar Masters to claim his first DP World Tour title. Hoshino was able to go the extra mile to break the three-way tie that started the fourth round and secure the lead by just one stroke.

2024 Qatar Masters Final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the 2024 Qatar Masters:

1- HOSHINO, Rikuya -14

2 COUSSAUD, Ugo -13

3 JAMIESON, Scott -12

4 MCKIBBIN, Tom -11

5 CAMPILLO, Jorge -10

T6 HØJGAARD, Rasmus -9

T6 ROZNER, Antoine -9

T6 WARING, Paul -9

T9 BARRON, Haydn -8

T9 FERGUSON, Ewen -8

T9 MANSELL, Richard -8

T9 WU, Ashun -8

T13 BAIRSTOW, Sam -7

T13 DAVIDSON, Jack -7

T13 ELVIRA, Nacho -7

T16 DEL REY, Alejandro -6

T16 HUIZING, Daan -6

T16 KAWAMURA, Masahiro -6

T16 LI, Haotong -6

T16 LOMBARD, Zander -6

T16 STRYDOM, Ockie -6

T16 SVENSSON, Jesper -6

T16 VEERMAN, Johannes -6

T24 CLEMENTS, Todd -5

T24 LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo -5

T24 SCHAPER, Jayden -5

T27 DU PLESSIS, Hennie -4

T27 FORSSTRÖM, Simon -4

T27 GARCIA, Sebastian -4

T27 KRUYSWIJK, Jacques -4

T27 NØRGAARD, Niklas -4

T27 SHINKWIN, Callum -4

T33 CROCKER, Sean -3

T33 DANTORP, Jens -3

T33 KIEFFER, Maximilian -3

T33 KJELDSEN, Søren -3

T33 LUITEN, Joost -3

T33 MORRISON, James-3

T33 NAKAJIMA, Keita -3

T33 PRINSLOO, Jaco -3

T33 SOUTHGATE, Matthew -3

T42 CELLI, Filippo -2

T42 ENDYCOTT, Harrison -2

T42 FITZPATRICK, Alex -2

T42 HILLIER, Daniel -2

T42 KANG, Sung -2

T42 PEPPERELL, Eddie -2

T42 SORDET, Clément -2

T49 DE JAGER, Louis -1

T49 ELVIRA, Manuel -1

T49 LAWRENCE, Thriston -1

T49 MIGLIOZZI, Guido -1

T49 PORTEOUS, Garrick -1

T49 ROTTLUFF, Maximilian -1

T55 FISHER, Ross E

T55 GALLACHER, Stephen E

T55 NICHOLAS, James E

T55 RAMSAY, Richie E

T55 SÖDERBERG, Sebastian E

T55 WINTHER, Jeff E

T61 BROWN, Daniel +1

T61 LAPORTA, Francesco +1

T61 SCRIVENER, Jason +1

T61 TARRIO, Santiago +1

T65 JARVIS, Casey +2

T65 KO, Jeong weon +2

T65 OTAEGUI, Adrian +2

T65 PAUL, Yannik +2

T65 VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai +2

T70 BROHOLT LIND, Søren +3

T70 GOUVEIA, Ricardo +3

T70 RUSCH, Benjamin +3

T70 WILSON, Andrew +3

T74 GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo +4

T74 GRENVILLE-WOOD, Joshua +4

76 ZANOTTI, Fabrizio +5

77 HELLIGKILDE, Marcus +7

2024 Qatar Masters Final highlights

Rikuya Hoshino won the 2024 Qatar Masters on the heels of a very stable game, with scores of 69 - 68 - 69 - 68 (14 under). So decisive was his ability to maintain a steady performance that no other player was able to achieve four rounds in the 60s.

The fourth round of the Qatar Masters was a fierce battle between Hoshino and the eventual runner-up, Ugo Coussaud. The Japanese player left the front nine with a one-stroke lead over the Frenchman and widened the gap with a birdie on the 10th.

It seemed that everything was decided there, but Coussaud responded with birdies on the 11th and 14th to tie the round. However, Hoshino responded like a true champion and made back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th.

Having regained his two-stroke lead, everything was decided in favor of the Japanese. The Frenchman birdied the 18th, but it was only enough to finish as solo runner-up. Hoshino took his first victory in what was only his 34th start on the DP World Tour.

The win at the Qatar Masters helped Hoshino climb to second place in the 2024 Race to Dubai, which is currently led by Rory McIlroy. The Japanese has four top 10s in six tournaments this season, including Sunday's victory and back-to-back second-place finishes at the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open.