How much will the Race to Dubai champion win after the DP World Tour Championship 2023? Season-long event’s prize explored

The DP World Tour's 2023 season will end with the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship this Sunday. Rory McIlroy has once again clinched the Race to Dubai season-long race, with the last event to go.

After Max Homa clinched the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday it was clear that Mcllroy would become the season-long champion, as his more than 2000-point lead was unassailable for Jon Rahm.

This year, the bonus pool has been increased to $6 million. It will be distributed among the top 8 players in the season-long race after the DP World Tour Championship.

While this year's prize for winning the season-long race is yet to be announced, the winner of the last four years received $2 million from the bonus pool of $5 million.

Here are the past winners of the Race to Dubai season-long race:

2022: Rory Mcilroy ($6,047,196.92)

2021: Collin Morikawa ($7,408,226.53)

2020: Lee Westwood ($2,483,635.52)

2019: Jon Rahm ($6,757,652.87)

2018: Francesco Molinari ($4,470,997.84)

2017: Tommy Fleetwood ($4,713,717.79)

2016: Henrik Stenson ($4,576,925.74)

2015: Rory Mcilroy ($4,944,409.09)

2014: Rory Mcilroy ($6,404,953.68)

2013: Henrik Stenson ($3,628,337.22)

2012: Rory Mcilroy ($5,168,036.32)

2011: Luke Donald ($4,599,994.91)

2010: Martin Kaymer ($3,672,017.18)

2009: Lee Westwood ($3,532,865.25)

2008: Robert Karlsson ($2,977,015.46)

2007: Justin Rose ($3,213,189.26)

2006: Padraig Harrington ($2,712,204.32)

2005: Colin Montgomerie ($3,049,001.59)

2004: Ernie Els ($4,426,233.94)

2003: Ernie Els ($3,245,142.94)

2002: Retief Goosen ($2,574,141.58)

2001: Retief Goosen ($3,119,061.06)

2000: Lee Westwood ($3,408,561.80)

The DP World Tour Race to Dubai season-long points race explored

While Rory McIlroy has won the season-long race with 5,164.47 points ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, Jon Rahm has accumulated 3,081.94 points in seven starts so far. He is followed by Adrian Meronk with 2,869.69 points.

Ryan Fox, who won the BMW PGA Championship this year, is in fourth place with 2,803.49 points in 18 starts.

Here are the DP World Tour Race to Dubai season-long standings:

Rory McIlroy - 5,164.47 Jon Rahm - 3,081.94 Adrian Meronk - 2,869.69 Ryan Fox - 2,803.49 Victor Perez - 2,105.62 Thorbjørn Olesen - 2,103.54 Alexander Björk - 2,050.68 Sami Välimäki - 2,029.19 Min Woo Lee - 2,003.03 Nicolai Højgaard - 1,984.93 Robert Macintyre - 1,947.46 Vincent Norrman - 1,941.79 Jorge Campillo - 1,934.82 Viktor Hovland - 1,884.58 Ryo Hisatsune - 1,817.43 Rasmus Højgaard - 1,736.51 Yannik Paul - 1,659.63 Marcel Siem - 1,641.79 Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,629.08 Matthieu Pavon - 1,622.21 Sebastian Söderberg - 1,621.66 Joost Luiten - 1,620.33 Tyrrell Hatton - 1,614.55 Jordan Smith - 1,588.49 Thriston Lawrence - 1,478.83 Tommy Fleetwood - 1,460.52 Tom Kim - 1,454.94 Romain Langasque - 1,440.13 Daniel Hillier - 1,416.96 Pablo Larrazábal - 1,386.63 Nathan Kimsey - 1,333.64 Zander Lombard - 1,304.31 Adrian Otaegui - 1,278.81 Matthew Southgate - 1,248.47 Grant Forrest - 1,245.47 Antoine Rozner - 1,231.46 Dan Bradbury - 1,220.95 Julien Guerrier - 1,219.36 Lucas Herbert - 1,212.45 Sepp Straka - 1,164.80 Tom McKibbin - 1,117.76 Ewen Ferguson - 1,111.57 Julien Brun - 1,104.46 Shane Lowry - 1,022.63 Connor Syme - 1,004.24 Jeff Winther - 969.96 Nacho Elvira - 968.44 Matt Wallace - 964.84 Jens Dantorp - 957.22 Daniel Brown - 951.41