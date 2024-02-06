DP World Tour’s 2024 Qatar Masters: Field and player rankings explored

After a successful Bahrain Championship outing, the DP World Tour continues its Middle-East schedule this weekend with the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2024. The European tour event is set to tee off at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, February 8. The four-day event will feature a 132-player field, populated by many circuit regulars.
The Qatar Masters will have some big names from the DP World Tour on its roster. The event will also have several Qatari nationals on its field. Much like last week’s Bahrain Championship, the Qatar Masters’ field will be headlined by the likes of World No. 57 Thorbjorn Olesen, No. 68 Rasmus Højgaard, and No.102 Pablo Larrazabal.
The golfers will compete for the $2,500,000 prize purse. It is pertinent to note that Sami Valimaki won the DP World Tour Qatar Masters last year. The Finnish golfer won $637,500 from the tournament’s $3.75 million purse, which has been cut short this season.
2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field
The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field will have several European tour regulars in it, including last week’s Bahrain Championship winner Dylan Frittelli. The South African golfer will return this weekend eyeing a two-in-two on the circuit.
Apart from the big names, the event will also have the likes of Edoardo Molinari, Jorge Campillo, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Yannik Paul, among others. However, the event will have no player from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking competing.
Listed below is the full field for the European Tour event in Doha:
- Saleh Al Kaabi
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Othman Almulla
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Haydn Barron
- Joshua Berry
- Matthis Besard
- Jonas Blixt
- Adam Blomme
- Daniel Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ivan Cantero
- Filippo Celli
- Guxin Chen
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Jack Davidson
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Harrison Endycott
- Will Enefer
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Simon Forsström
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Joshua Grenville-Wood
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Sam Jones
- Sung Kang
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Lewis
- Ayoub Lguirati
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Dominic McGlinchey
- Tom Mckibbin
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Keita Nakajima
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Garrick Porteous
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Antoine Rozner
- Benjamin Rusch
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Daniil Sokolov
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Santiago Tarrio
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, including prize money, will be updated soon.