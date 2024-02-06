DP World Tour’s 2024 Qatar Masters: Field and player rankings explored

After a successful Bahrain Championship outing, the DP World Tour continues its Middle-East schedule this weekend with the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2024. The European tour event is set to tee off at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, February 8. The four-day event will feature a 132-player field, populated by many circuit regulars.

The Qatar Masters will have some big names from the DP World Tour on its roster. The event will also have several Qatari nationals on its field. Much like last week’s Bahrain Championship, the Qatar Masters’ field will be headlined by the likes of World No. 57 Thorbjorn Olesen, No. 68 Rasmus Højgaard, and No.102 Pablo Larrazabal.

The golfers will compete for the $2,500,000 prize purse. It is pertinent to note that Sami Valimaki won the DP World Tour Qatar Masters last year. The Finnish golfer won $637,500 from the tournament’s $3.75 million purse, which has been cut short this season.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2023 (Image via Getty)

2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field will have several European tour regulars in it, including last week’s Bahrain Championship winner Dylan Frittelli. The South African golfer will return this weekend eyeing a two-in-two on the circuit.

Apart from the big names, the event will also have the likes of Edoardo Molinari, Jorge Campillo, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Yannik Paul, among others. However, the event will have no player from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking competing.

Listed below is the full field for the European Tour event in Doha:

Saleh Al Kaabi

Shergo Al Kurdi

Othman Almulla

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Haydn Barron

Joshua Berry

Matthis Besard

Jonas Blixt

Adam Blomme

Daniel Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ivan Cantero

Filippo Celli

Guxin Chen

Om Prakash Chouhan

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Jack Davidson

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Hennie Du Plessis

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Harrison Endycott

Will Enefer

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Simon Forsström

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Joshua Grenville-Wood

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Sam Jones

Sung Kang

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Lewis

Ayoub Lguirati

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Dominic McGlinchey

Tom Mckibbin

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Keita Nakajima

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Garrick Porteous

Jaco Prinsloo

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Maximilian Rottluff

Antoine Rozner

Benjamin Rusch

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Sebastian Söderberg

Daniil Sokolov

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Santiago Tarrio

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, including prize money, will be updated soon.