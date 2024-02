How much did Dylan Frittelli win at 2024 Bahrain Championship? Exploring the full prize money payout

Dylan Frittelli won the inaugural edition of the Bahrain Championship on Sunday, February 4, with a score of 13 under. This was Frittelli's first DP World Tour victory since 2017, and earned him the lion's share of the $2.5 million purse.

Fritelli banked $421,416.99 as a result of his win at the Bahrain Championship. The result also gave him 500 points for the 2024 Race to Dubai. Members of the Top 5 also earned amounts over $100,000.

Expand Tweet

2024 Bahrain Championship full prize money payout

Below is the complete prize distribution for the Bahrain Championship 2024:

1 FRITTELLI, Dylan -13 $421.416,99

T2 LOMBARD, Zander -11 $214.426,88

T2 SVENSSON, Jesper -11 $214.426,89

T4 LACROIX, Frederic -9 $114.526,26

T4 STRYDOM, Ockie -9 $114.526,27

T6 COCKERILL, Aaron -8 $80.565,01

T6 SÖDERBERG, Sebastian -8 $80.565,02

T8 GIRRBACH, Joel -7 $53.172,91

T8 GUERRIER, Julien -7 $53.172,92

T8 HØJGAARD, Rasmus -7 $53.172,93

T8 NØRGAARD, Niklas -7 $53.172,95

T12 COUSSAUD, Ugo -6 $39.228,97

T12 GARCIA, Sebastian -6 $39.228,98

T12 HOSHINO, Rikuya -6 $39.228,99

T12 ROZNER, Antoine -6 $39.228,10

T16 CROCKER, Sean -5 $31.092,78

T16 ENDYCOTT, Harrison -5 $31.092,79

T16 HUIZING, Daan -5 $31.092,80

T16 JAMIESON, Scott -5 $31.092,81

T16 JORDAN, Matthew -5 $31.092,82

T16 MICHELUZZI, David -5 $31.092,83

T16 WIESBERGER, Bernd -5 $31.092,84

T23 BAIRSTOW, Sam -4 $25.408,97

T23 BALDWIN, Matthew -4 $25.408,98

T23 CELLI, Filippo -4 $25.408,99

T23 FORREST, Grant -4 $25.408,10

T23 SIEM, Marcel -4 $25.408,10

T23 WILSON, Andrew -4 $25.408,10

T29 COLSAERTS, Nicolas -3 $20.946,91

T29 LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo -3 $20.946,92

T29 SCHNEIDER, Marcel -3 $20.946,93

T29 VAN DRIEL, Darius -3 $20.946,94

T29 VEERMAN, Johannes -3 $20.946,95

T29 ZANOTTI, Fabrizio -3 $20.946,96

T35 DONALDSON, Jamie -2 $16.391,88

T35 HANNA, Chase -2 $16.391,89

T35 LANGASQUE, Romain -2 $16.391,90

T35 MANASSERO, Matteo -2 $16.391,91

T35 PAUL, Yannik -2 $16.391,92

T35 PENGE, Marco -2 $16.391,93

T35 SYME, Connor -2 $16.391,94

T35 VAILLANT, Tom -2 $16.391,95

T43 ARMITAGE, Marcus -1 $13.138,30

T43 BARRON, Haydn -1 $13.138,31

T43 KJELDSEN, Søren -1 $13.138,32

T43 LONG, Hurly -1 $13.138,33

T43 SULLIVAN, Andy -1 $13.138,34

T48 BESARD, Matthis PAR $10.411,48

T48 HILL, Calum PAR $10.411,49

T48 KRUYSWIJK, Jacques PAR $10.411,50

T48 PAVAN, Andrea PAR $10.411,52

T48 RAMSAY, Richie PAR $10.411,53

T48 WU, Ashun PAR $10.411,54

T54 BLOMME, Adam 1 $8.552,28

T54 JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh 1 $8.552,29

T56 BRUN, Julien 2 $7.560,72

T56 DEL REY, Alejandro 2 $7.560,73

T56 SCRIVENER, Jason 2 $7.560,74

T56 SMITH, Jordan 2 $7.560,75

T56 SOUTHGATE, Matthew 2 $7.560,76

T56 TARRIO, Santiago 2 $7.560,77

T62 DANTORP, Jens 3 $6.445,20

T62 ENEFER, Will 3 $6.445,21

T62 GRENVILLE-WOOD, Joshua 3 $6.445,22

T65 FISHER, Ross 4 $5.825,47

T65 FRIEDRICHSEN, Sebastian 4 $5.825,48

T67 APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech 5 $5.205,74

T67 FICHARDT, Darren 5 $5.205,75

T67MORRISON, James 5 $5.205,76

T70 LEWIS, Tom 7 $4.047,83

T70 MADEY, Cole 7 $4.047,84

T70 SCALISE, Lorenzo 7 $4.047,85

73 KO, Jeong weon 9 $3.711,92

74 MANLEY, Stuart 13 $3.708,68

Dylan Frittelli at the 2024 Bahrain Championship

Dylan Frittelli's performance at the DP World Tour's 2024 Bahrain Championship included 19 birdies and six bogeys. Fritelli entered the fourth round leading by two strokes, but lost his lead when he made two bogeys with no birdies through the 12th hole.

However, the South African saved his best for the last and made back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th. He sealed the lead with a birdie on the 16th, including a 40-foot putt.

South African golfer Zander Lombard, tied for second with Swede Jesper Svenson, two strokes behind the leader.