Dylan Frittelli withdraws from RBC Heritage after second round

Dylan Frittelli withdrew from the RBC Heritage after the second round due to undisclosed reasons. He played nine holes in the second round before deciding to withdraw from the tournament.

PGA Tour communications shared the news on their social media page but did not reveal the reason for the withdrawal, resulting in fans assuming it was because of injury.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Dylan Frittelli WD during the second round of the RBC Heritage. Dylan Frittelli WD during the second round of the RBC Heritage.

Frittelli played the first round of 80 and struggled with his performance to make the cut at the event. He started with a double bogey on the second hole. Frittelli made two bogeys, one birdie and a double bogey in the first nine holes, and then in the second half, he sank three bogeys and a double bogey to wrap up at 80.

Frittelli started the second round with bogeys on the first two holes and then a double bogey. He played nine holes in the second round and scored a total score of 46.

It is important to note that aside from Frittelli, Ryan Fox and Kevin Kisner also withdrew from the RBC Heritage due to injury.

After the second round, Jimmy Walker took the lead with a score under 12. The projected cut was for under-2 and some of the big names, including Max Homa, missed the cut.

2023 RBC Heritage: Round 2 leaderboard

1. Jimmy Walker: -12

T2. Xander Schauffele: -9

T2. Justin Rose: -9

T2. Scottie Scheffler: -9

T5. Viktor Hovland: -8

T5. Patrick Cantlay: -8

T5. Aaron Wise: -8

T5. Mark Hubbard: -8

T5. Tommy Fleetwood: -8

T10. Matt Kuchar: -7

T10. Brian Harman: -7

T10. Emiliano Grillo: -7

T10. Ben Griffin: -7

T10. Patton Kizzire: -7

T10. Jordan Spieth: -7

T10. Taylor Moore: -7

T18. Matt Fitrpatrick: -6

T18. Carson Young: -6

T18. Doug Ghim: -6

T18. Jon Rahm: -6

T18. Nate Lashley: -6

T23. Zach Johnson: -5

T23. Justin Thomas: -5

T23. Cam Davis: -5

T23. Lee Hodges: -5

T23. Davis Thompson: -5

T23. Gary Woodland: -5

T23. Danny McCarthy: -5

T23. Brendon Todd: -5

T23. Adam Scott: -5

T23. Hayden Buckley: -5

T23. Beau Hossler: -5

T34. Chris Kirk: -4

T34. Sahith Theegala: -4

T34. Ernie Els: -4

T34. Tyrell Hatton: -4

T34. Scott Stallings: -4

T34. Danny Willett: -4

T34. Tony Finau: -4

T34. Sungjae Im: -4

T34. Chez Reavie: -4

T34. Russell Henley: -4

T34. Corey Conners: -4

T34. Adam Svensson: -4

T46. Ben Martin: -3

T46. Andrew Putnam: -3

T46. Patrick Rodgers: -3

T46. Sam Burns: -3

T46. Lucas Herbert: -3

T46. Shane Lowry: -3

T46. Austin Smotherman: -3

T46. Christiaan Benzuidenhout: -3

T46. Kramer Hickok: -3

T46. Michael Thompson: -3

T46. Cameron Young: -3

T46. Garrick Higgo: -3

T46. James Hahn: -3

T46. Kevin Streelman: -3

T60. Matthew NeSmith: -2

T60. Nick Taylor: -2

T60. Jim Herman: -2

T60. Justin Lower: -2

T60. Adam Schenk: -2

T60. Max McGreevy: -2

T60. Justin Suh: -2

T60. Keegan Bradley: -2

T60. Collin Morikawa: -2

T60. Harris English: -2

T60. Luke Donald: -2

T60. K H Lee: -2

T60. Adam Long: -2

T60. Wyndham Clark: -2

