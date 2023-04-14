Why did Ryan Fox withdraw from the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage? Real reason explored

Ryan Fox withdrew from the RBC Heritage due to illness. The Kiwi golfer caught a cold during his debut appearance at the Augusta tournament last week. He said after the second round of The Masters that he had felt ill and achy.
After completing The Masters, Ryan Foz arrived straight in South Carolina to play at the RBC Heritage. Fox succumbed to illness and was forced to withdraw from the tournament after playing nine holes in the first round.
Earlier this week, the 36-year-old golfer told Stuff that he was limited to 18 holes ahead of the tournament and reserved an hour in range. He said:
"I've been better. I think last week I used every bit of energy I had to get through the weekend (at the Masters) and I just crashed and burned this week,’’ Fox said.
"To be honest, Sunday was a tough day. I think I played decent on Friday even while feeling sick. I think adrenaline got me through that, and then Saturday we had the awful weather.
“I was struggling through that a little bit but got around. Sunday coming down the stretch I was pretty tired, everything was kind of hurting. I felt like I kind of lost my golf swing a bit, had no energy and I was just fighting everything, " he added.
Ryan Fox will now return to play in the PGA Championship, which is scheduled to take place in May at the Oak Hills East Course.
Kevin Kisner withdraws from RBC Heritage
Kevin Kisner has also withdrawn from the 2023 RBC Heritage after playing the opening round of 79. No reason was given for his withdrawal. He missed the cut last week at The Masters.
Kevin Kisner has struggled with his performances this season and missed the cut in half of his starting 10 events.
Kisner started the RBC Heritage with a bogey on the first hole. He made six bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a score of 8-over.
Ryan Fox, on the other hand, played only half a round and withdrew from the tournament. He started the tournament with a bogey on the 14th hole and then made a double bogey. He made two consecutive bogeys to finish at a score of 6-over after playing on nine holes.
The first round of the RBC Heritage was suspended on Thursday. After an unfinished inaugural round, Viktor Hovland registered the lead with a score of under 7.
Brian Harman settled for second position alongside Jimmy Walker and Aaron Rai with a scoring deficit of five.
Here's the leaderboard for the RBC Heritage Round 1:
- 1. Viktor Hovland
- T2. Brian Harman
- T2. Jimmy Walker
- T2. Aaron Rai
- T5. Joel Dahmen
- T5. Scott Stallings
- T5. Matt Fitzpatrick
- T5. Zach Johnson
- T5. Sungjae Im
- T5. Justin Rose
- T11. Xander Schauffele
- T11. Rickie Fowler
- T11. Andrew Putnam
- T11. Wyndham Clark
- T15. Emiliano Grillo
- T15. Terrell Hatton
- T15. Matt Kuchar
- T15. Ernie Els
- T15. Patrick Rodgers
- T15. Mark Hubbard
- T15. Adam Long
- T15. Taylor Moore
- T15. Scottie Scheffler
- T15. Jordan Spieth
- T15. Stewart Cink
- T15. Kramer Hickok
- T15. Doug Ghim