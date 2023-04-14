Why did Ryan Fox withdraw from the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage? Real reason explored

Ryan Fox withdrew from the RBC Heritage due to illness. The Kiwi golfer caught a cold during his debut appearance at the Augusta tournament last week. He said after the second round of The Masters that he had felt ill and achy.

After completing The Masters, Ryan Foz arrived straight in South Carolina to play at the RBC Heritage. Fox succumbed to illness and was forced to withdraw from the tournament after playing nine holes in the first round.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old golfer told Stuff that he was limited to 18 holes ahead of the tournament and reserved an hour in range. He said:

"I've been better. I think last week I used every bit of energy I had to get through the weekend (at the Masters) and I just crashed and burned this week,’’ Fox said.

"To be honest, Sunday was a tough day. I think I played decent on Friday even while feeling sick. I think adrenaline got me through that, and then Saturday we had the awful weather.

“I was struggling through that a little bit but got around. Sunday coming down the stretch I was pretty tired, everything was kind of hurting. I felt like I kind of lost my golf swing a bit, had no energy and I was just fighting everything, " he added.

Ryan Fox will now return to play in the PGA Championship, which is scheduled to take place in May at the Oak Hills East Course.

Kevin Kisner withdraws from RBC Heritage

Kevin Kisner has also withdrawn from the 2023 RBC Heritage after playing the opening round of 79. No reason was given for his withdrawal. He missed the cut last week at The Masters.

Kevin Kisner has struggled with his performances this season and missed the cut in half of his starting 10 events.

Kisner started the RBC Heritage with a bogey on the first hole. He made six bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a score of 8-over.

Ryan Fox, on the other hand, played only half a round and withdrew from the tournament. He started the tournament with a bogey on the 14th hole and then made a double bogey. He made two consecutive bogeys to finish at a score of 6-over after playing on nine holes.

The first round of the RBC Heritage was suspended on Thursday. After an unfinished inaugural round, Viktor Hovland registered the lead with a score of under 7.

Brian Harman settled for second position alongside Jimmy Walker and Aaron Rai with a scoring deficit of five.

Here's the leaderboard for the RBC Heritage Round 1:

1. Viktor Hovland

T2. Brian Harman

T2. Jimmy Walker

T2. Aaron Rai

T5. Joel Dahmen

T5. Scott Stallings

T5. Matt Fitzpatrick

T5. Zach Johnson

T5. Sungjae Im

T5. Justin Rose

T11. Xander Schauffele

T11. Rickie Fowler

T11. Andrew Putnam

T11. Wyndham Clark

T15. Emiliano Grillo

T15. Terrell Hatton

T15. Matt Kuchar

T15. Ernie Els

T15. Patrick Rodgers

T15. Mark Hubbard

T15. Adam Long

T15. Taylor Moore

T15. Scottie Scheffler

T15. Jordan Spieth

T15. Stewart Cink

T15. Kramer Hickok

T15. Doug Ghim

Poll : 0 votes