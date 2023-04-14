2023 RBC Heritage Friday tee times and TV schedule

Day 1 of the 2023 RBC Heritage ended with Viktor Hovland in the lead. The Norwegian golfer, who celebrated a top 10 finish at last week’s Masters, played a bogey-free 7-under 64 to take an early lead at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Hovland is trailed by Brian Harman, Aaron Rai and Jimmy Walker by one shot. The golfers outplayed the likes of Joel Dahmen, Sungjae Im and Matt Fitzpatrick, among others, to make it to the top three.

It is interesting to note that the top five golfers found their way up the leaderboard on Thursday, despite having bad odds at the event. They are now in contention to take home the $3.6 million prize money.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms The first round of the RBC Heritage was suspended due to darkness at 7:50 p.m. ET.



The first round will resume Friday at 8 a.m. and the second round will begin as scheduled at 7 a.m. The first round of the RBC Heritage was suspended due to darkness at 7:50 p.m. ET.The first round will resume Friday at 8 a.m. and the second round will begin as scheduled at 7 a.m.

It is pertinent to note that RBC Heritage favorites Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm struggled on Day 1. While Scheffler found himself on T15 with defending champion Jordan Spieth, Masters champion Rahm was off to a forgettable start, sitting at T92.

2023 RBC Heritage Friday tee times

Here are the tee times for RBC Heritage Day 2 (all times Eastern):

1st tee

7:00 am - Adam Hadwin, Hayden Buckley, Thomas Detry

7:11 am - Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard

7:22 am - Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Nick Hardy

7:33 am - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Harris English

7:44 am - Matt Wallace, Sepp Straka, Luke Donald

7:55 am - Garrick Higgo, Michael Thompson, Tyler Duncan

8:06 am - Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, Brian Gay

8:17 am - Justin Rose, J.T. Poston, Stewart Cink

8:28 am - Chez Reavie, Martin Laird, Brendon Todd

8:39 am - Patton Kizzire, Christian Bezuidenhout, Kramer Hickok

8:50 am - Danny Willett, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

9:01 am - Wesley Bryan, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

12:00 pm - Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery, Max McGreevy

12:11 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Sam Stevens

12:22 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Lee Hodges, Matthias Schwab

12:33 pm - Si Woo Kim, Davis Love III

12:44 pm - J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk

12:55 pm - Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala

1:06 pm - Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler

1:17 pm - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

1:28 pm - Nick Taylor, Zach Johnson, Ernie Els

1:39 pm - Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Pendrith

1:50 pm - Ryan Palmer, Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg

2:01 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Gibson

10th tee

7:00 am - Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler

7:11 am - James Hahn, Wyndham Clark, Callum Tarren

7:22 am - Adam Long, Tommy Fleetwood, Doc Redman

7:33 am - Russell Henley, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

7:44 am - Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Lucas Glover

7:55 am - Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

8:06 am - Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young

8:17 am - Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

8:28 am - Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

8:39 am - C.T. Pan, Denny McCarthy, Davis Riley

8:50 am - Keith Mitchell, Scott Piercy, Stephan Jaegar

9:01 am - Aaron Rai, Carson Young, Min Woo Lee

12:00 pm - Troy Merritt, David Lipsky, Ben Taylor

12:11 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Adam Schenk, Justin Lower

12:22 pm - Russell Knox, Davis Thompson, Austin Smotherman

12:33 pm - Joel Dahmen, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin

12:44 pm - Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Scott Stallings

12:55 pm - Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Brian Harman

1:06 pm - Cam Davis, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry

1:17 pm - Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

1:28 pm - Chris Kirk, Ryan Brehm, Tom Hoge

1:39 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

1:50 pm - Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley, Patrick Rodgers

2:01 pm - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Ben Martin

The 2023 RBC Heritage TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 RBC Heritage is available for viewing on the Golf Channel, ESPN+ and Peacock. The radio broadcast is available on SiriusXM.

Friday, April 14 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 7 am-6 pm

Peacock: 2-6 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-4 pm

The RBC Heritage’s Saturday, Round 3’s tee times will be updated after Day 2.

