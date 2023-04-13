How to Watch the RBC Heritage for free

With a total of 132 players, the PGA Tour's next event, RBC Heritage, starts on April 13. Though, like the 2023 Masters, this would not have LIV golfers competing together with the tour's players.
The tournament is set to be broadcast live on ESPN+ and Peacock Network on a chargeable basis. In fact, the Golf Channel will telecast all four rounds on their TV network on a chargeable basis too. However, fans are eager to learn about the free-to-watch streaming service for the 2023 RBC Heritage.
Ways to watch the RBC Heritage for free
However, there is no direct or free-to-watch service available for streaming at this PGA Tour event. However, fans can avail the offers of free trials for certain streaming services.
FuboTV: If no one has yet subscribed to FuboTV, they can avail of a seven-day free trial option. However, they need to enter their credit card/debit card details so that the payment for the subscription can be made after the free trial is over.
Peacock TV: The golf fan's favorite streaming service has three days of free trials for new subscribers. Fans can watch the 2023 RBC Heritage on Peacock TV and later subscribe to the $5 per month (with ads) plan, which will be the cheapest option for them.
2023 RBC Heritage: Full Field explored
Here is the full list of players set to play the 2023 RBC Heritage:
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Ernie Els
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Tommy Gibson
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
The RBC Heritage field is considered to be one of the largest fields in the golfing fraternity. Here are the names of the other players participating:
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
Most of the top 50 in the OWGR are participating in the 2023 RBC Heritage. However, due to LIV golfers' ineligibility, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Joaquin Niemann are not invited to play at this PGA Tour event.