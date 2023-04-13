How to Watch the RBC Heritage for free

With a total of 132 players, the PGA Tour's next event, RBC Heritage, starts on April 13. Though, like the 2023 Masters, this would not have LIV golfers competing together with the tour's players.

The tournament is set to be broadcast live on ESPN+ and Peacock Network on a chargeable basis. In fact, the Golf Channel will telecast all four rounds on their TV network on a chargeable basis too. However, fans are eager to learn about the free-to-watch streaming service for the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Ways to watch the RBC Heritage for free

However, there is no direct or free-to-watch service available for streaming at this PGA Tour event. However, fans can avail the offers of free trials for certain streaming services.

FuboTV: If no one has yet subscribed to FuboTV, they can avail of a seven-day free trial option. However, they need to enter their credit card/debit card details so that the payment for the subscription can be made after the free trial is over.

Peacock TV: The golf fan's favorite streaming service has three days of free trials for new subscribers. Fans can watch the 2023 RBC Heritage on Peacock TV and later subscribe to the $5 per month (with ads) plan, which will be the cheapest option for them.

2023 RBC Heritage: Full Field explored

Here is the full list of players set to play the 2023 RBC Heritage:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Ernie Els

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Tommy Gibson

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Jon Rahm set to participate at the 2023 RBC Heritage - Previews

The RBC Heritage field is considered to be one of the largest fields in the golfing fraternity. Here are the names of the other players participating:

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Most of the top 50 in the OWGR are participating in the 2023 RBC Heritage. However, due to LIV golfers' ineligibility, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Joaquin Niemann are not invited to play at this PGA Tour event.

Poll : 0 votes