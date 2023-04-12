RBC Heritage: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, watch online, radio coverage and more

After the mega success of the Masters, the PGA Tour's next event is just around the corner. The RBC Heritage event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 13, and will run throughout the weekend to finish up the final fourth round on Sunday, April 16. The tournament will be held at its permanent venue, the Harbour Golf Links in South Carolina.

The RBC Heritage is set to tee off for the first round on Thursday, April 13 at 7 am ET with Troy Merritt starting on the first hole alongside David Lipsky and Ben Taylor, while Brandon Wu will be joined by Taylor Montgomery and Max McGreevy on the tenth hole.

The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN+ from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and on the Peacock network from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. RBC Heritage will also be available on the radio in the United States from 12 to 4 p.m. ET on the Sirius XM network. The Golf Channel holds the right to broadcast PGA Tour events on television.

All four rounds will be televised on the Golf Channel, with the first two from 2-6 pm ET and the last two from 1-3 pm ET. The live stream will be on ESPN+ from the start of the tee-off until the conclusion of the rounds on all four days.

It is important to note that CBS Network will take over the evening TV coverage of the last two rounds of the RBC Heritage from 3-6 pm ET while the morning holes will be televised on the Golf Channel. However, the first two rounds will only be available on the Golf Channel.

The RBC Heritage event hosts one of the largest fields of the year, with more than 144 golfers playing in the tournament to earn the winner's share of the purse of $20 million.

Jordan Spieth won the tournament in 2022 and will be returning to defend his title. 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm will also be playing. Rory McIlroy will miss the event as he withdrew from the tournament ahead of the start without giving a reason for his decision.

How to watch 2023 RBC Heritage

Round 1: Thursday, April 13

TV schedule

Network: Golf Channel

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

Network: SiriusXM

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Live Stream

Network: ESPN+

Time: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Network: Peacock

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Round 2: Friday, April 14

TV

Network: Golf Channel

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

Network: SiriusXM

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Live stream

Network: ESPN+

Time: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Network: Peacock

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Round 3: Saturday, April 15

TV

Network: Golf Channel

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Network: CBS

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

Network: SiriusXM

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Live stream

Network: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Network: Peacock

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Network: Paramount+

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Round 4: Sunday, April 16

TV

Network: Golf Channel

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Network: CBS

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

Network: SiriusXM

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Live Stream

Network: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Network: Peacock

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Network: Paramount+

Time: 3-6 p.m.

