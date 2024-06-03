Who is Laurie Canter’s wife? All you need to know about Anna MacAdam Canter

Laurie Canter won the European Open this Sunday, June 2. This was his first title on the DP World Tour and only his second professional victory, and he shared this triumph with his family, especially with his wife, Anna MacAdam Canter.

Anna and Laurie Canter dated for several years before tying the knot in September 2021. They welcomed their first daughter, Hattie, in 2022 and currently reside in Bath, England.

Trending

Anna MacAdam, born in December 1989, is a British national. As per her LinkedIn, she graduated with a BA in History from the University of Southampton in 2011 and earned an MSc in Management with Operations Management from the University of Bath in 2012.

While studying, Anna MacAdam completed an internship at the multinational men's fashion retailer Topshop Topman. After graduating, she worked as a Business Consultant at the business advisory firm Nine Feet Tall.

Two years later, Anna obtained a position as a Project Manager in Asia Pacific at the footwear brand Clarks, according to her LinkedIn profile. She rose through the ranks there, first to Manager of Business Improvement and then, in Europe, to Manager of Business Planning & Strategy.

After almost five years working for Clarks, Laurie Canter's partner, Anna, began a new phase in her career, this time as Global Head of Commercial Operations & Transformations at Nisbet. Nisbet is a multinational distributor of equipment for the food service sector.

Anna MacAdam worked at Nisbet until October 2020, after which she and her husband decided to found MacAdam Canter Ltd., the company managed by Laurie Canter himself. Anna has been a director of MacAdam Canter Ltd. since its founding, when it was established as a management consulting firm specializing in areas other than finance management.

Laurie Canter's career at a glance

Laurie Canter had an outstanding career in amateur golf, with several relevant performances. Between 2010 and 2011, he won four tournaments, including the national tournaments in South Africa and Spain.

In 2010, he was also called up to three national teams, the English team that won the European Amateur Team Championship, the British team that played the St Andrews Trophy, and the English team that competed for the Eisenhower Trophy.

Canter started his professional career in 2011, playing in third-category circuits. His first victory was in the Jamega Pro Golf Tour (2015, The Players Club). He has subsequently played on the PGA EuroPro Tour, Challenge Tour, and Asian Tour.

Since 2015, Canter has played on the DP World Tour, although he has struggled to maintain his membership. Since 2022, he has been linked to LIV Golf, but always as a reserve player. In LIV Golf, Canter has played 20 tournaments, with two Top 15 finishes. His best result has been finishing 11th at LIV Golf Chicago and LIV Golf Bangkok, both in 2022.