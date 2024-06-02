Thriston Lawrence finished T2 in the European Open played at the Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany. During the fourth round, Lawrence stole the spotlight, not only for his exceptional performance though.

On the 15th hole of the final round, Thriston Lawrence hit a tee shot that went wide right, looking for the very edge of the fairway. The ball traveled so unluckily that it hit a fan directly in the upper body.

The moment was broadcast by the television covering the event and posted on social networks by several fans, including the account on X (formerly Twitter) NUCLR GOLF.

So far there is no information about the seriousness of the damage suffered by the spectator. The available images show that other fans present assisted him.

The fan was sitting on the very edge of the fairway, right next to the rope. In the available videos, Thriston Lawrence cannot be heard giving the traditional "Fore!" call to warn that the ball was following an open trajectory.

The “Fore!” shout is one of the most deeply rooted traditions in golf, so much so that it is considered part of the etiquette of the sport. Its purpose is to alert all present that a golf shot is following a potentially dangerous trajectory.

A glimpse of Thriston Lawrence's performance at the European Open

Thriston Lawrence had a very difficult start at the European Open, as he carded a first round of 4 over 77, with two birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey.

However, Lawrence bounced back in style, scoring 6 under 67 for the second round, with eight birdies and two bogeys. In the third round, his performance consisted of six birdies and two bogeys (4 under).

Lawrence closed the European Open with a score of 5 under for the final round, with seven birdies and two bogeys. His 72-hole score was 11 under to finish tied for second with Bernd Wiesberger, two strokes behind Laurie Canter.

It is the sixth top 10 of the 2024 season for Lawrence on the DP World Tour. He has played 14 tournaments at this level with 11 cuts passed. His best results include three second-place finishes.

Lawrence has also played four PGA Tour tournaments during the current season. He made the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished T36.

Lawrence has a 10-season career in professional golf. He has played most of his career in Europe, both on the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour. He has also played on circuits in his native country (South Africa) including the Sunshine Tour.

Among the results of his career are his four victories in the main European circuit. At that level, Lawrence has won the 2021 Joburg Open, 2022 Omega European Masters, 2023 South African Open and the 2023 BMW International Championship.